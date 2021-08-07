Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland: TV, time, starting pitchers for Saturday's game

Detroit Tigers (53-59) vs. Cleveland (53-54)

When: 7:10 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).

Game-time forecast: Clear, 81 degrees.

Starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tyler Alexander (1-1, 4.77 ERA) vs. Cleveland RHP Eli Morgan (1-3, 6.75 ERA).

Miggy's home run chase brings excitement back to Comerica Park

Tigers lineup: TBA.

