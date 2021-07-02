Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Time, TV, starting pitchers

When: 7:10 p.m. Friday..

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).

Game-time forecast: Partly cloudy, 73 degrees.

Detroit Tigers' Casey Mize pitches against the Houston Astros' during the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Detroit.

JEFF SEIDEL: Meet Johnny .300: The Tigers' most productive under-the-radar prospect

Probable pitchers: Tigers RHP Casey Mize (5-4, 3.46 ERA) vs. White Sox RHP Lance Lynn (7-3, 2.06 ERA).

• BOX SCORE

Series notes: The Tigers are 2-8 this season against the White Sox, a scant improvement from 2020, when they went 1-9 against the South Siders. (Their last winning record against the ChiSox? 2017, when they went 12-7.) The good news for the Tigers: After this series, they won't face the Sox again until mid-September. The bad news: They're getting the full firepower of the top of Chicago's rotation, with offseason acquisition Lance Lynn starting Friday, followed by former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel on Saturday and 2020 no-no twirler Lucas Giolito on Sunday. (Then again, they're missing Carlos Rodon, who no-hit Cleveland earlier this season and allowed one hit over seven innings against the Tigers earlier this month. So it could be worse.) The big question: Will Miguel Cabrera remain red-hot? The 38-year-old hit .329 in June with three homers and five doubles in 90 plate appearances. Cabrera has a lifetime .291/.365/.500 slash line against the White Sox so he could be lined up to do some damage in the series, especially as 500 homers and 3,000 hits loom. He's six homers and 81 hits away from those milestones.

A PRICELESS LOSS: Longtime scout Scott Reid dies at 74: 'He meant a lot to this organization'

DENVER-BOUND: Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene selected to All-Star Futures Game

Tigers lineup: TBA

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter.

Contact Ryan Ford at rford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @theford. Read more on the Detroit Tigers and sign up for our Tigers newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers game vs. Chicago White Sox: Time, TV, starting pitchers