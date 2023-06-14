Detroit Tigers vs. Atlanta Braves postponed due to rain; doubleheader Wednesday

The Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves postponed Tuesday's game, scheduled for 6:40 p.m., because of inclement weather at Comerica Park in Detroit. There will be a straight doubleheader Wednesday to complete the three-game series.

The traditional doubleheader begins at 1:10 p.m.

After the doubleheader, the Tigers will travel to start a four-game series Thursday against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis. The Tigers beat the Braves, 6-5, in Monday's series opener.

The Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves spent Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in a rain delay because of inclement weather at Comerica Park.

The Tigers and Braves spent most of Tuesday evening in a rain delay. The Tigers announced an 8:45 p.m. start time, only to put the tarp back on the field and continue the rain delay.

At 9:18 p.m., the Tigers officially announced the postponement.

There have been five games postponed at Comerica Park this season.

Right-hander Reese Olson is expected to start Game 1 of the doubleheader for the Tigers, while righty Michael Lorenzen is expected start Game 2. For the Braves, righty Spencer Strider is expected to start Game 1, while righty AJ Smith-Shawver is expected to start Game 2.

