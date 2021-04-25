Detroit Tigers trying to make sense of embarrassing offense: 'It's not a care issue'

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch said it was aggravating, maddening, frustrating and "everything else you can think of" in describing his team's performance through the last 10 games, in which they've lost nine times and scored just 18 runs.

The Tigers (7-15) were shutout for the third time this season in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park. They struck out 13 times and recorded just five hits in 31 at-bats.

"We've been better than this," Hinch said Sunday. "We're going to be better than this. Riding this out is very difficult when you're getting punched in the face every day, taking a loss and not scoring runs. Everybody's answering questions that comes with these Zooms about the lack of offense. They read it. They hear it. They know it.

"It's not a competitive issue. It's not a care issue. They're not content just putting up zeros."

Tigers center fielder JaCoby Jones is struck out by Royals pitcher Jake Brentz during the 4-0 loss to the Royals on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Comerica Park.

Across the last 10 games, the Tigers are 56-for-304 (.184) with 18 runs, 13 walks and 102 strikeouts. Of the team's 66 total runs scored this season, 35 of them (53%) came on 24 home runs. This means they're not advancing runners around the bases with consistent singles, doubles and walks.

"Their intent is good," Hinch said. "Their give-a-(expletive) is good. They're trying to make an adjustment. Nobody wants to go up there and swing-and-miss all the time. You see the frustration after a swing-and-miss? That's a reflection of the effort they've put in and the expectation that they have. I think that part has been good."

Right-hander Michael Fulmer started Sunday and pitched three scoreless innings. Lefty Tarik Skubal showed improved fastball velocity in his second stint out of the bullpen but allowed two runs during his 2⅔ innings. In the ninth inning, third baseman Jeimer Candelario drew the team's first walk since Friday's series opener. He also chipped in two singles.

But none of those things really mattered.

Tigers manager AJ Hinch makes a pitching change during the 4-0 loss to the Royals on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Comerica Park.

That's because the Tigers' embarrassing offensive trend continued against Royals starter Danny Duffy, who commands a 0.39 ERA in four games. Relievers Kyle Zimmer, Jake Brentz and Wade Davis dominated, too. Eight of the 13 strikeouts were recorded by Duffy, who pitched five innings.

Miguel Cabrera returned to the lineup for the first time since April 10 and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. He was dusted on a 3-2 fastball in the first inning, 3-2 changeup in the fourth and 1-2 fastball in the sixth. He flied out to center field for the second out in the ninth inning.

"It's been a little bit tough," Candelario said. "We come in every single day to work hard and get better. We know we have to make a lot of adjustments, every one of us. We're going to continue to do our best to win ballgames. We've got to make some pressure, and I know we're going to be all right."

Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera reacts after striking out against Royals pitcher Danny Duffy on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Comerica Park.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Tigers found a sparse scoring opportunity.

Yet they were unable to drive in a run, despite singles from Niko Goodrum, Candelario and Wilson Ramos. Goodrum got thrown out by catcher Salvador Perez trying to steal second base. Then, Candelario and Ramos were stranded on the corners when Willi Castro swung and missed at an elevated fastball for the third out.

Through three matchups with the Royals, the Tigers are 13-for-92 (.141) with three runs, four walks and 38 strikeouts. The series finale is at 1:10 p.m. Monday, with right-hander Spencer Turnbull taking the mound to conclude a seven-game homestand.

"I feel like we've got enough to win tomorrow's game," Hinch said. "That's what I'm entirely focused on."

