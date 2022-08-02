Detroit Tigers trade Robbie Grossman to Atlanta Braves for left-handed pitcher Kris Anglin

The Detroit Tigers have made their first trade, just minutes after their latest loss.

After Monday's loss to the Twins, the Tigers sent outfielder Robbie Grossman to the Atlanta Braves, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. The Tigers are getting left-handed pitcherKris Anglin in return.

Grossman, 32, is suffering arguably the worst season of his 10-year MLB career. The switch-hitter is batting .205 with two home runs and 23 RBIs in 83 games (272 at-bats). He is in the final year of a two-year, $10 million contract.

Still, he can play all three outfield positions and had a 440-game errorless streak snapped just a few weeks ago. He can now help the Braves battle for the NL East and defending their World Series championship.

Anglin, drafted by the Braves in the 16th round of the 2021 draft out of Howard College in Texas, has spent this season in rookie ball and Single-A. The 20-year-old is 4-6 with a 4.64 ERA and a 1.433 WHIP in 17 appearances (11 starts). He is not listed among the Braves' top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.

More to come on freep.com.

Contact Evan Petzold at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold. Read more on the Detroit Tigers and sign up for our Tigers newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers trade Robbie Grossman to Atlanta Braves for prospect