Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers meet in game 2 of series

Detroit Tigers (30-30, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (29-31, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jack Flaherty (2-4, 3.46 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (4-3, 3.94 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -119, Rangers +100; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Texas Rangers.

Texas is 29-31 overall and 14-14 at home. The Rangers have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .384.

Detroit has a 16-15 record on the road and a 30-30 record overall. Tigers hitters are batting a collective .234, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Tuesday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Rangers are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Smith has a .281 batting average to lead the Rangers, and has 14 doubles, a triple and three home runs. Corey Seager is 15-for-38 with six home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 10 home runs while slugging .452. Matthew Vierling is 15-for-39 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .227 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .253 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Michael Lorenzen: day-to-day (knee), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (groin), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (ulnar nerve inflammation), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.