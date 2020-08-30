Detroit Tigers sweep, reach .500 as Miguel Cabrera hits milestone; Casey Mize lacks command

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera located an 84.5 mph slider inside the strike zone and cashed in on a ground-ball single to left field in the first inning.

He returned to the dugout after the inning but almost immediately stepped out for a curtain call. The fake crowd noise begged for him to appear in celebration of his 2,000th hit with the Tigers organization.

And he did, flashing a smile and putting his hands in the air to nobody other than his teammates and coaches.

Cabrera's 2,000th hit (and 2,842nd in his MLB career), which drove in a run, helped the Tigers (16-16) to a 3-2 victory and three-game series sweep Sunday against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park.

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera salutes an empty Comerica Park after hitting his 2,000 hit as a Tiger during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins, Aug. 30, 2020.

Detroit has won five in a row and secured three consecutive series victories against opponents with winning records — Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs and Twins. Meanwhile, Minnesota has dropped to 20-15 overall and has lost five in a row.

Second baseman Jonathan Schoop put the Tigers ahead in the sixth inning with a solo home run that snuck inside the left-field foul pole against Twins starter Kenta Maeda.

The Tigers have the day off Monday before a two-game road series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Michael Fulmer starts Tuesday, followed by Spencer Turnbull on Wednesday.

Mize lacks command

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Comerica Park, Sunday, August 30, 2020.

In three innings, Tigers top prospect Casey Mize only gave up two hits. Typically, that would result in a successful outing.

Not when three batters get hit by pitches, two more reach base from walks and a wild pitch allows a run to score.

Mize pegged Miguel Sano in the first inning, along with Nelson Cruz and Jake Cave in the third. His only hits allowed were a second-inning single to Alex Avila and a homer in the third to Jorge Polanco on a 92.7 mph fastball up in the strike zone.

Mize forced himself into tough situations in each inning because of his command problems, giving up two runs before manager Ron Gardenhire called for his exit after 67 pitches. He struck out four in his third MLB start.

Candelario rakes (pt. 2)

In the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, first baseman Jeimer Candelario homered to give the Tigers a one-run lead in the third inning. Detriot went on to win, 4-2, because of a two-run blast from Cabrera.

Candelario delivered again Sunday with a solo home run, his fourth of the season, to tie the game at two runs each in the fourth inning. He caught an 81 mph slider from Maeda and drove it 406 feet to right field with a 103.3 mph exit velocity.

Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario approaches home plate after a solo home run vs. the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Detroit.