Detroit Tigers can still win Nicholas Castellanos trade if these 2 pitchers become pieces

LAKELAND, Fla. — Nicholas Castellanos wasn't going to re-sign with the Detroit Tigers after the 2019 season. His final three months of the year, wherever he played, had short-term implications as free agency loomed.

The Tigers knew this. So did the Chicago Cubs.

In a last-minute trade deadline move July 31, 2019, the Tigers dealt Castellanos to the Cubs in exchange for pitching prospects Alex Lange and Paul Richan. The Tigers had already secured 73 of their 114 losses, so general manager Al Avila took the best offer he could get.

Castellanos hit .321 in 51 games for the Cubs, slamming 16 home runs and 36 RBIs. He had a 1.002 OPS. The Cubs wanted an impact left-handed bat, and that's what they got. Still, they missed the playoffs.

The Tigers could still win the trade if the return pieces — Lange and Richan — become formidable. They're both pitching in the instructional league in Lakeland.

"Our sights were on trying to see if there was any type of return we could get for Nick," Avila said after the trade. "I think we felt fortunate to get two pitchers that we feel are prospects that we feel have upside to get to the big leagues and contribute. If we didn't get that, we would have probably just kept Nick for two months."

As expected, Castellanos was a short-term rental for the Cubs and signed elsewhere in the offseason, joining the Cincinnati Reds on a four-year, $64 million contract. The 28-year-old logged a .225 batting average with 14 homers in 60 games this season.

Here's how Lange and Richan have developed since the 2019 trade:

RHP Alex Lange

Age: 25.

Drafted: 2017 draft (first round, No. 30 overall) by Cubs.

2019 with Double-A Erie: 9 G, 15⅔ IP, 3.45 ERA, 1.340 WHIP, 15 SO, 8 BB.

The 2020 season would have been colossal for Lange's development. He was 30-9 with a 2.91 ERA and 406 strikeouts in 350 innings in his three-year LSU career. He made three appearances in the College World Series and is considered one of LSU's best pitchers in program history.

But he isn't the same pitcher anymore.

He worked as a starter in the Cubs' organization, advancing to Double-A Tennessee before the Tigers acquired him. He struggles with poor command at times, but there's an upside because of his past.

"Executing fastball command is going to be a big thing for me," Lange told the Free Press on Saturday. "Throwing my breaking ball for strikes in any count and just owning the dish with the heater and breaking ball, continuing to include the changeup and cutter when needed. Just knowing who I am as a pitcher, pitching off my strengths and doing what I need to do to get outs."

To help Lange focus on these tasks, the Tigers moved him to the bullpen. He joined summer camp midway through July and was added to the alternate training site in Toledo in September. Facing veteran hitters with MLB experience, Lange didn't perform well when he first showed up at Comerica Park and Fifth Third Field.

Players at both locations had a strong understanding of how to attack the strike zone, so Lange had no choice but to command his fastball and breaking ball. He learned to lead with his breaking ball to make his fastball look even more threatening.

Lange's fastball sits around 94 mph and can get to 96 mph.

"You have to command your stuff," Lange said. "You have to know your stuff. ... I think a big thing is patterning. Not falling into patterns with your pitches, not being predictable. Being able to throw any pitch in any count is important."