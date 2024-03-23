Detroit Tigers spring training games: Time, radio info for split-squad matchups

When: 1:07 p.m. vs. Blue Jays and 1:05 p.m. vs. Yankees.

Where: TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida vs. Blue Jays, Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida vs. Yankees.

TV: None.

Radio: Vs. Yankees on WXYT-FM (1270 AM in Detroit; Tigers radio affiliates).

⋅ BOX SCORE vs. Blue Jays.

⋅ BOX SCORE vs. Yankees.

Probable starting pitchers in Tigers vs. Blue Jays: Tigers RHP Kenta Maeda (1-1, 3.88 ERA in spring training) vs. Blue Jays LHP Yusei Kikuchi (1-1, 12.46 ERA).

Probable starting pitchers in Tigers vs. Yankees: Tigers RHP Brant Hurter (0-0, 1.13 ERA in spring training) vs. Yankees RHP Cody Poteet (0-0, 2.35 ERA)

Tigers lineups: TBD.

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda (18) pitches during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida, on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Game notes: Things are starting to get very real down in Lakeland, Florida.

On Friday, the Tigers' Opening Day starter, Tarik Skubal, pitched five innings in his final outing before spring training. He said he's ready for March 28 against the Chicago White Sox. Then, the team made a somewhat surprising move, optioning Matt Manning to Triple-A Toledo after a pretty strong spring training, despite giving up too many home runs.

That means with less than a week to go until the first game that counts for the Tigers, their starting rotation is set and they've settled on their 13 position players. Only a few small roster moves are left.

Free agent addition Kenta Maeda will get his final tune-up start against the Blue Jays over in Dunedin, Florida, with the other half of the team staying back in Lakeland to face the Yankees.

Maeda wasn't his best in his last outing, giving up three runs on two home runs in 4⅓ innings. However, the start before that, Maeda was lights out, allowing just one hit and no runs in four innings, so Maeda will be looking to get back on track with a solid final outing in the Sunshine State.

Next up, the full Tigers squad will play the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland with Jack Flaherty on the mound.

Live updates

Follow updates from and around the diamond.

