Detroit Tigers spring training game vs. New York Mets: Time, TV, radio and more info

When: 1:05 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1 FM in Detroit; Tigers radio affiliates).

Probable pitchers: Tigers RHP Matt Manning (1-1, 3.75 ERA in spring training) vs. Mets RHP Dominic Hamel (0-0, 6.75 ERA).

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning throws during spring training at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida, on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

Game notes: Matt Manning will be back on the mound for the Tigers Thursday, looking to get one step closer to locking up one of the five spots in the team's starting rotation.

Manning was lights out in his first two starts of spring training, allowing just one hit and one run across five innings. However, in his third appearance against the Pittsburgh Pirates, he gave us three hits, four runs and three home runs. Obviously, the three home runs catch the eye, but Manning hasn't been a pitcher who gives up a lot of home runs over the course of his career, giving up just 27 home runs across 226⅓ innings, a solid rate. After the not-so-great start against the Pirates, Manning said the home runs need to go down (he also gave up one the start prior, the only hit he surrendered) but said that "it's just one of those things" to work out.

"If I keep my strikeouts and keep my swing-and-miss, I'll be in a really good spot," Manning said.

True to his word, Manning eliminated the home runs in his next start on March 15 against the Atlanta Braves and allowed just one hit, one walk and no runs across four innings. It was another strong statement from Manning, who has seemed intent from the moment last year's frustrating, injury-filled season ended to prove he is a valuable member of the Tigers' rotation.

As for the pitcher the Tigers will face, 25-year-old Dominic Hamel is scheduled to be on the mound for the Mets. Hamel was a third-round pick in 2021 out of Dallas Baptist University and has never pitched in the big leagues. Hamel started 25 games last year for Double-A Binghamton and posted an 8-6 record with a 3.85 ERA.

