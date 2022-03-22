Detroit Tigers spring training game score vs. Philadelphia Phillies: How to follow
Grapefruit League: Detroit Tigers (1-2) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (1-2)
When: 1:05 p.m.
Where: BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater, Florida.
TV: None.
Radio: None.
First-pitch weather forecast: Sunny, 80 degrees.
Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tyler Alexander (2-3, 3.81 ERA in 2021) vs. Phillies LHP Bailey Falter (2-1, 5.61).
Tigers lineup: TBA
Live updates
Can't see the updates? Refresh this page or check it out on Twitter.
