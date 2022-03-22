Detroit Tigers spring training game score vs. Philadelphia Phillies: How to follow

In this article:

When: 1:05 p.m.

Where: BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater, Florida.

TV: None.

Radio: None.

First-pitch weather forecast: Sunny, 80 degrees.

Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tyler Alexander (2-3, 3.81 ERA in 2021) vs. Phillies LHP Bailey Falter (2-1, 5.61).

FORGOTTEN MAN: Tigers infielder Isaac Paredes must capitalize on 'a very big opportunity'

LAST TIME OUT: Matt Manning makes quick work of Blue Jays in 3-1 loss

Tigers lineup: TBA

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh this page or check it out on Twitter.

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers spring game score vs. Phillies: How to follow