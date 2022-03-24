Detroit Tigers score vs. New York Yankees: Live updates from spring training game

In this article:

When: 1:05 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-AM (1270; other radio affiliates).

Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Casey Mize vs. Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt.

Tigers lineup:

1. Derek Hill CF

2. Victor Reyes LF

3. Jonathan Schoop 2B

4. Jeimer Candelario DH

5. Miguel Cabrera 1B

6. Willi Castro SS

7. Dustin Garneau C

8. Daz Cameron RF

9. Kody Clemens 3B

