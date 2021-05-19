Detroit Tigers' Spencer Turnbull throws a no-hitter: What it sounded like

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gene Myers
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

How the Detroit Tigers broadcasters called the thrilling finish to Spencer Turnbull’s no-hitter Tuesday night at Seattle:

Dan Dickerson, Tigers radio

“Turnbull one strike away from history. To the back of the mound. Grabs the rosin bag. Bounces it off the back of his hand one more time and drops it to the ground. Climbs up the hill and settles in on the first-base side of the rubber. Cabrera well off the line at first. The Tigers shift three to the left on Mitch Haniger, the best hitter in this Mariners lineup. Turnbull sets … the 0-2 pitch … SWING AND A MISS! HISTORY! SPENCER TURNBULL HAS BECOME THE SIXTH TIGER PITCHER TO THROW THE EIGHTH NO-HITTER IN FRANCHISE HISTORY. His teammates burst out of the dugout and mob him at the mound. HOW ’BOUT IT! Brilliant all night long, great defense behind him, especially Candelario in the seventh. And Spencer Turnbull has thrown a no-hitter here in Seattle. Getting hugs from all of his teammates. Every single one. The bullpen now comes in at a sprint from leftfield to join the celebration line. They call him Red Bull. His first career complete game in start No. 50 is a no-hitter.”

[ Spencer Turnbull got the no-no for the Tigers, but his closer had the final word ]

Matt Shepard, Tigers television

“The 0-1 … swung on and missed. (Shepard stayed silent for 32 seconds as Turnbull prepared to throw the next pitch.) HE’S DONE IT! SPENCER TURNBULL THROWS THE EIGHTH NO-HITTER IN TIGERS HISTORY! (Shepard stayed silent for 31 seconds of celebration; partner Jack Morris threw in an “oh, my!”) What a night. What an effort. (Shepard stayed silent again; after 10 seconds, Morris said: “Well, look at the love. Look at the love that the team is showing him. They’re so happy for him. We’re all happy for him. Heck, everybody in the stadium’s happy for him.” Shepard and Morris then stayed silent for another 26 seconds.)

Postgame celebration

Check out Turnbull's postgame, on-field interview with Bally Sports Detroit's Mickey York and (former Tigers outfielder) Craig Monroe, who were later joined by the game analyst for BSD's coverage on Tuesday, Jack Morris, who threw the sixth no-hitter in franchise history back in 1984.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers' Spencer Turnbull throws no-hitter: What it sounded like

Recommended Stories

  • Turnbull twirls 5th no-hitter of MLB season, Tigers top M's

    Spencer Turnbull walked out of the bullpen Tuesday night feeling terrible, hoping a shaky pregame warmup would dissipate once he stepped on the mound. A few hours later, Turnbull was being slammed in the face with a shaving cream pie and doused in water, beer and baby powder by his Detroit Tigers teammates on the grass at T-Mobile Park. There was plenty to celebrate after Turnbull joined the parade of no-hitters in 2021.

  • Tigers vs. Mariners Highlights

    Spencer Turnbull's no-hitter fuels Tigers' win

  • Angels' comeback falls short in loss to Indians

    Takeaways from the Angels' 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday at Angel Stadium.

  • Jason Kelce believes in the Carson Wentz revival with Colts

    Wentz's former center believes in the bounce back.

  • MLB roundup: Tigers' Spencer Turnbull no-hits M's

    Detroit right-hander Spencer Turnbull pitched the fifth no-hitter of the season Tuesday, leading the Tigers past the host Seattle Mariners 5-0. Turnbull (3-2) walked two and struck out nine. The Mariners were no-hit for the second time this month, as the Baltimore Orioles' John Means accomplished the feat on May 5 in Seattle.

  • Kevin Pillar on injury: 'My face will heal, but my heart is broken right now for this team" | Mets News Conference

    Kevin Pillar spoke with the media Tuesday night his injury from being hit by a pitch the night before. He said: 'I feel real good. I feel lucky, just kind of excited to start this recovery and get back to doing what I like doing'

  • Mac Jones blowing away Patriots coaches and teammates, having an amazing camp

    Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is reportedly blowing away his new teammates and coaches with the New England Patriots.

  • People are claiming Miss Universe Andrea Meza is married after digging up an old photo shoot

    Miss Universe contestants are not allowed to be married, so pageant fans thought they had discovered a scandal with Andrea Meza's photo.

  • Hall of Fame G.M. Ron Wolf laments “diva” quarterbacks who want to disregard long-term deals

    The NFL has become more and more like the NBA, with certain players: (1) realizing the power they possess; and (2) not being afraid to use it. This development doesn’t sit well with those who made their bones in a league made up of players who knew their place. Appearing on the Big Show Network, [more]

  • Federer says he can't even think of winning French Open

    The 39-year-old was up 4-2 in the final set against world number 75 Pablo Andujar of Spain but lost the next four games to lose 6-4 4-6 6-4 in his only tuneup event on clay before the French Open starts on May 30. It was Federer's first match since his comeback in Doha in March after sitting out over a year due to two knee surgeries. "I think when you played so little and you know where your level is at, and I think you saw that today, how can I think of winning the French Open?" the 20-times major winner told reporters.

  • UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis shows aftermath of ill-advised attempt to allegedly break into his car

    There are more than a million cars in Houston, and this guy picked the one owned by a UFC contender.

  • Golf-'Greatest Ryder Cup' ever set for Whistling Straits - PGA

    The PGA of America is ready to stage the "greatest Ryder Cup in history" this year, CEO Seth Waugh said on Tuesday. The biennial event between the United States and Europe was postponed in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus and has been rescheduled for Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. Whether a capacity crowd will be allowed remains an open question due to ever-changing state and local regulations, but falling coronavirus cases in most of the U.S., including Wisconsin, since a vaccine roll out has left Waugh optimistic.

  • Aaron Rodgers will make a media appearance — and it’s going to send a message regardless of what he says

    What Rodgers says and doesn't say during a guest appearance on Kenny Mayne's final ESPN show will be the latest chapter in the drama between the QB and the Packers.

  • Daniel Cormier is right: 10-8 scores for Michael Chandler at UFC 262 are inexcusable | Opinion

    Two judges should have some explaining to do coming out of UFC 262.

  • Fear and loathing in the caddie lounge as rangefinders threaten to transform major golf

    Terrifying laser-guided machines are advancing on to the fairways this week and the mortals are desperately mobilising. Who will prevail in this fight to the death and which side will golfing cyborg Bryson DeChambeau be on? It is easy to dive deep into hyperbole as the 103rd US PGA Championship at the Ocean Course becomes the first big-time professional tournament to permit distance-measuring devices, but there is no mistaking the sense of unease in the caddies' lounge as Thursday’s first round approaches. That much has been obvious since the PGA of America announced in February that it would allow rangefinders - during actual rounds, as well as on practice days when they are now standard - so becoming the first major body in the sport to do so. The reason? To speed up play. Though the Rules of Golf have given the lasers the green light to be utilised since 2006, a local rule was also invoked which gave organisers the right to ban the gadgets. And everyone has - the main Tours, all the majors, the Olympics and the Ryder Cup. Until now. One small step for man. One 185.25-yard step for mankind. The caddies are not seeing the funny side. When contacted by Telegraph Sport, Billy Foster, the much-loved looper for Severiano Ballesteros, Darren Clarke, Lee Westwood, and now Matt Fitzpatrick, waved away the subject. “Waste of time, not interested,” he replied. Mark Fulcher, Francesco Molinari’s caddie, sounded similarly indifferent. “Let’s see if it does speed up play, eh?” he said. The theory is that with more information at their disposal, the pros this week will be slower, not quicker, to decide on their shots. And the hope is that when it is realised that rounds are taking even longer, the rangefinders will be exterminated almost as soon as they emerged. Yet the alarm on the official websites tell a different story. The Caddie Network, which represents the PGA Tour Caddie Association, pointed Telegraph Sport to an article it has posted with a range of views from its members, the majority of which are negative.

  • Bellator 259 pre-event facts: Cris Cyborg meets Leslie Smith in rare rematch

    Check out all the facts and figures about Bellator 259, which takes place Friday with a Cris Cyborg vs. Leslie Smith title-fight headliner.

  • NBA betting: The 5 trends you need to know for the play-in tournament

    The NBA will hold its first-ever play-in tournament this week, and one of the games features LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers facing Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

  • Jeremy Lin hints at retirement in Twitter post after G League season ends without NBA call

    Jeremy Lin left the Chinese Basketball Association for the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors this past season, but never made it back up to the NBA.

  • Blind greens, brutal rough and sadistic bunkers: My hardest 10 Major courses

    South Carolina coastal layout Kiawah Island plays host to this week's USPGA Championship and could play as the longest course in major championship history. It promises to be a stiff test if the breeze picks up off the Atlantic ocean but how does it compare with the rest of the world's toughest courses? James Corrigan picks the 10 tracks which give the world's best sleepless nights. 10. Augusta National (Georgia. Masters: 1934-present) Next to Muirfield and perhaps Turnberry, the home of The Masters is the best course on the majors rota. When it was soft last November, Dustin Johnson made it look far too compliant with his record 20-under winning total. The faster conditions last month kept Hideki Matsuyama to 10-under. Demanding, unique and stunningly beautiful. 9. Royal Birkdale (Eng. Open: 1954, ’61, ’65, ’71, ’76, ’83, ’91, ’98. 2008, ’17) The best course in England is also the toughest if Mother Nature is in a links type of mood. Rolling through the dunes, the layout offers the complete challenge and the fact its Open winners include Palmer, Watson, Trevino, Harrington and Spieth - from a TV transport compound in 2017 - is no coincidence. If a links can be described as fair then this is it. Until the wind gets up and the rain plays tag-team like it did in 2008. Then it is cruel. 8. Olympic Club (San Fran. US Open: 1955, ’66, ’87, 98, 2012) The Lake Course in San Francisco staged the 1955 US Open, which many believe presented the toughest post-war major challenge. Little-known Jack Fleck famously shocked Ben Hogan that week, prevailing in a 36-hole play-off after both finished the regulation 72 holes in seven-over. The rough can be brutal, which is a problem as the fairways are tight. The slick, undulating greens only add to the torture. 7. Shinnecock Hills (NY. US Open: 1896, 1986, ’95, 2004, ’18) This brilliant Long Island layout really does need tricking up as the USGA stupidly did on the weekend of the 2004 US Open. Annoyed with the comparatively low scores of the first rounds, the officials neglected to water the greens and lost them, the par three seventh proving particularly farcical. If it is windy, then be prepared to be attacked from all directions.

  • Golf: Breakaway tour invite would be hard to turn down - Westwood

    Britain's Daily Telegraph this month detailed a renewed Saudi Arabian-led plan to create a breakaway rival circuit, with players offered between $30 million-$100 million to take part. The U.S. PGA Tour has threatened members with instant suspension and a lifetime ban if they join the breakaway, while four-times major champion Rory McIlroy said the SGL was nothing more than a "money grab". Westwood, however, said that at the point he was at in his career he would tempted to join.