Detroit Tigers' Spencer Turnbull throws a no-hitter: What it sounded like

How the Detroit Tigers broadcasters called the thrilling finish to Spencer Turnbull’s no-hitter Tuesday night at Seattle:

Dan Dickerson, Tigers radio

“Turnbull one strike away from history. To the back of the mound. Grabs the rosin bag. Bounces it off the back of his hand one more time and drops it to the ground. Climbs up the hill and settles in on the first-base side of the rubber. Cabrera well off the line at first. The Tigers shift three to the left on Mitch Haniger, the best hitter in this Mariners lineup. Turnbull sets … the 0-2 pitch … SWING AND A MISS! HISTORY! SPENCER TURNBULL HAS BECOME THE SIXTH TIGER PITCHER TO THROW THE EIGHTH NO-HITTER IN FRANCHISE HISTORY. His teammates burst out of the dugout and mob him at the mound. HOW ’BOUT IT! Brilliant all night long, great defense behind him, especially Candelario in the seventh. And Spencer Turnbull has thrown a no-hitter here in Seattle. Getting hugs from all of his teammates. Every single one. The bullpen now comes in at a sprint from leftfield to join the celebration line. They call him Red Bull. His first career complete game in start No. 50 is a no-hitter.”

Dan Dickerson’s final strike call is one for the history books. https://t.co/uhy2hI7Wys — Motor City Bengals (@MCB_Tigers) May 19, 2021

Matt Shepard, Tigers television

“The 0-1 … swung on and missed. (Shepard stayed silent for 32 seconds as Turnbull prepared to throw the next pitch.) HE’S DONE IT! SPENCER TURNBULL THROWS THE EIGHTH NO-HITTER IN TIGERS HISTORY! (Shepard stayed silent for 31 seconds of celebration; partner Jack Morris threw in an “oh, my!”) What a night. What an effort. (Shepard stayed silent again; after 10 seconds, Morris said: “Well, look at the love. Look at the love that the team is showing him. They’re so happy for him. We’re all happy for him. Heck, everybody in the stadium’s happy for him.” Shepard and Morris then stayed silent for another 26 seconds.)

For the 8th time in @tigers franchise history, a NO-HITTER has been thrown. Spencer Turnbull, take a FREAKING bow. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/7u0mClaeTL — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) May 19, 2021

Postgame celebration

Check out Turnbull's postgame, on-field interview with Bally Sports Detroit's Mickey York and (former Tigers outfielder) Craig Monroe, who were later joined by the game analyst for BSD's coverage on Tuesday, Jack Morris, who threw the sixth no-hitter in franchise history back in 1984.

Fresh off throwing the 8th no-hitter in @tigers franchise history, Spencer Turnbull joins us on Tigers LIVE to share all the emotions and joy of tossing an absolute gem. Shaving cream MANDATORY for this interview, folks. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/wVnsWNWg6d — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) May 19, 2021

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers' Spencer Turnbull throws no-hitter: What it sounded like