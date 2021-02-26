Tigers third baseman, No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson out after slicing finger on can

Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson bats during an intrasquad baseball game, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit third baseman and reigning No. 1 overall draft pick Spencer Torkelson won’t get to participate in the Tigers’ first several spring training games in Florida.

Torkelson had a bit of an issue in the kitchen of his rental home.

Torkelson, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Thursday, sliced his finger open while trying to open a can. Though Hinch described the injury as “very mild,” the 21-year-old needed a single stitch.

“It’s a small cut on his right index finger,” Hinch said, via the Detroit Free Press . “He can do some fielding work, but he’s not going to hit or throw for a couple of days … You’re going to see him limited.”

Torkelson, per the report, is living in a rental home near the team’s training facility in Lakeland, Florida, with prospects Riley Greene and Jake Rogers. He was expected to start early spring training games while the rest of the team makes the trek to Florida.

Though the Tigers are clearly high on the former Arizona State standout, Hinch thinks there is a new area they need to work with him on.

"Maybe part of his development is going to be opening a can," Hinch said, via the Free Press .

