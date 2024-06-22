Detroit Tigers sneak past Chicago White Sox in 2-1 win to snap four-game losing streak

The Detroit Tigers only scored two runs.

This time, the limited scoring was just enough to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Tigers won, 2-1, against the Chicago White Sox — the worst team in baseball — in Friday's opener of a three-game series (and a six-game homestand) at Comerica Park, even through the White Sox had more hits and walks than the Tigers.

"I thought you were going to say road trip from hell," manager A.J. Hinch said, referencing the 1-5 record on the recent trip through Houston and Atlanta, "because that's how I would have phrased it, just given the way the games went and getting swept in Atlanta. It was a good win for us."

Carson Kelly of the Detroit Tigers rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, June 21, 2024.

The White Sox had the tying run on first base with one out in the ninth inning. Pinch-hitter Andrew Benintendi lofted a two-strike slider from Jason Foley to center fielder Matt Vierling for the second out, but Paul DeJong, who had reached safely on a hit-by-pitch, had already rounded second on the flyout. Vierling threw the ball to shortstop Ryan Kreidler, who relayed to first baseman Mark Canha to end the game on an 8-6-3 double play.

It was an embarrassing ending for the lowly White Sox.

"A mental lapse there," DeJong told reporters. "I'm worried about getting on base, and I didn't keep track of it. That's totally on me and cost us the game. That was pretty bad, but I'm just going to try to do better next time. That's all I can say."

Catcher Carson Kelly led the Tigers (35-40) to their first win in six days by hitting a two-run home run in the second inning with a big swing at the plate and helping right-hander Jack Flaherty pitch into the sixth inning with his game-calling behind the plate.

"When it comes to stuff like that, I don't take too much into it," Flaherty said of the Tigers' four-game losing streak. "You just go out and compete from pitch one. That's what you got to do. But then as a team when you start getting that snowball rolling down the hill, at a certain point, you got to stop it. Good win today."

If not for Kelly's homer, the Tigers would have been shut out for the second game in a row.

Kelly hit a 412-foot home run to left field, crushing a middle-middle sweeper from White Sox right-hander Erick Fedde. Rookie Justyn-Henry Malloy, who scored on Kelly's home run, had previously pounded a middle-down sinker to the gap in left-center field for a double.

Malloy snapped an 0-for-14 stretch.

As for Kelly, it was his fourth homer in 44 games this season.

Fedde, who has a 3.05 ERA in 16 starts, allowed two runs on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts, throwing 92 pitches. He signed with the White Sox in the offseason after spending a season pitching in South Korea.

Jack Flaherty's strikeouts

Flaherty lowered his ERA to 2.92 in his 14th start.

The 28-year-old allowed one run on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts across 5⅔ innings, throwing 98 pitches. Right-handed reliever Beau Brieske recorded the final out in the sixth inning, stranding runners on first and second base with a first-pitch flyout to the warning track in left-center field.

"He did a pretty good job of navigating the different things," Hinch said of Flaherty's performance. "He was working his way where he would mix in a misfire every at-bat but would find a way to end the at-bat pretty positively. He held us together pretty well."

Jack Flaherty of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Flaherty, though, stranded two runners in scoring position in the first inning, when he struck out Andrew Vaughn with a curveball in the dirt. He bounced back from a leadoff single in the third inning with three strikeouts in a row.

In the third, Flaherty struck out Nicky Lopez (swinging strike, slider), Luis Robert Jr. (called strike, fastball) and Gavin Sheets (called strike, fastball).

The only damage occurred in the fifth inning, when Tommy Pham — who had singled in the third inning — lined a 370-foot home run down the left-field line. He hit the first-pitch changeup with a 112.4 mph exit velocity.

"T-Pham finally got me," Flaherty said of his teammate with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017-18. "That's one of my buddies. I'll give him some crap about it."

The homer snapped Flaherty's scoreless streak at 20⅔ innings.

"All streaks eventually come to an end," Flaherty said. "I'll move on and start a new one, just focus on keep getting outs."

Flaherty generated 14 whiffs on 44 swings — a 31.8% whiff rate — with four fastballs, seven sliders and three curveballs. He threw first-pitch strikes to 17 of 24 batters, and he threw sliders for half of the 24 first pitches.

His fastball averaged 92.9 mph.

