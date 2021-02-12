Detroit Tigers sign outfielder Nomar Mazara to one-year, $1.75 million contract

The Detroit Tigers signed outfielder Nomar Mazara to a one-year, $1.75 million contract, a source with knowledge of the agreement told the Free Press on Thursday.

The source requested anonymity because the team has not yet announced the move.

Mazara, 25, played 42 games for the Chicago White Sox in 2020. A left-handed hitter, he logged a .228 batting average with one home run and 15 RBIs. In 2019 with the Texas Rangers, he hit .268 with 19 homers 66 RBIs.

He was non-tendered by the White Sox in December. One year earlier, the White Sox acquired him from the Rangers for 24-year-old minor-league outfielder Steele Walker.

Mazara is the fifth significant signing by the Tigers this winter, following right-handed pitcher Jose Urena (one year, $3.25 million), outfielder Robbie Grossman (two years, $10 million), catcher Wilson Ramos (one year, $2 million) and second baseman Jonathan Schoop (one year, $4.5 million).

Across five big-league seasons, Mazara has played for the Rangers (2016-19) and White Sox (2020). In 579 career games, he has a .258 batting average, 80 homers and 323 RBIs. He has defensive experience in right field (460 games) and left field (87 games).

