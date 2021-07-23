Detroit Tigers sign No. 3 overall pick Jackson Jobe, No. 39 pick Izaac Pacheco

The Detroit Tigers signed their No. 3 overall pick, right-handed pitcher Jackson Jobe, on Friday, the team announced. They also signed power-hitting infielder Izaac Pacheco, the No. 39 overall pick.

Jobe, 18, is from Heritage Hall High School in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Pacheco, 18, hails from Friendswood High School in Texas. Jobe signed for $6.9 million, according to MLB.com's Jim Callis. The total is above the $7,221,200 slot value for the No. 3 pick.

Pacheco signed for $2.75 million, above the $1,906,800 slot value for the No. 39 pick.

Heritage Hall's Jackson Jobe throws a pitch during a high school baseball game between Heritage Hall and Harrah at Heritage Hall High School in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

On Monday, the Tigers signed Texas right-handed pitcher Ty Madden for $2.5 million, above the $2,257,300 value for the No. 32 overall pick. He visited Comerica Park to meet with manager AJ Hinch and pitching coach Chris Fetter when he signed.

The organization has signed 14 of the 21 players it drafted: Jobe, Madden, Pacheco, right-hander Tyler Mattison, right-hander Tanner Kohlhepp, first baseman Austin Murr, left-hander Brant Hurter, right-hander Jordan Marks, right-hander Garrett Burhenn, catcher Mike Rothenberg, right-hander Blake Houb, right-hander Aaron Haase, outfielder Ben Malgeri and outfielder JD McLaughlin.

