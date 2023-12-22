Detroit Tigers' Shelby Miller brings new pitch, high-leverage upside to improved bullpen

If the Detroit Tigers had a certain right-handed reliever who developed a splitter while pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season on their holiday wish list, then Christmas came early.

Shelby Miller, whose splitter adds a new look to the improved bullpen, signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Tigers on Friday. The deal includes a 2025 club option worth $4.25 million, and the option comes with a $250,000 buyout.

The Tigers think Miller has the raw pitches to close games as a high-leverage reliever, but he can do other things, too. Regardless of his role, the bullpen appears to be in good shape after the additions of Miller and left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin this offseason.

"I don't know exactly how it's going to shake out," Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said Friday. "I don't think any of us do, but that's the point. We're just trying to add as much talent as we can. I feel a lot better about it than I did certainly a year ago but even as recently as the end of the 2023 season."

Dodgers pitcher Shelby Miller throws against the Twins on May 16, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Miller, 33, is able to earn extra $1.175 million per season with incentives for games pitched and games finished. The 11-year MLB veteran pitched in 36 games for the Dodgers last season and finished 12 of those games.

For games pitched, it's $100,000 for 50, 55, 60 games and $150,000 for 70 games. For games finished, it's $150,000 for 40, 45, 50, 55 games.

There's an escalator in Miller's contract, too. His base salary for 2025, set at be $4.25 million if the club option is picked up, could increase to $5.65 million based on his performance in 2024. His base salary will increase $100,000 each for 50, 55 and 60 games pitched, $150,000 for 65 games pitched, $150,000 for 70 games pitched and $200,000 for 40, 45, 50, 55 games finished.

All told, Miller could earn up to $12.25 million with the Tigers.

"I think he has the pure stuff to pitch at the very back of our bullpen," Harris said. "He has the versatility to pitch multiple innings if we need him to. He has the mentality to do whatever A.J. (Hinch, manager) needs to help us win. ... We think he has a full mix that allows him to use the entire strike zone. We also think that he made some strides during the season."

In 2023, Miller threw a 93.5 mph four-seam fastball, an 85.6 mph splitter and an 82.1 mph slider. His fastball from an elite extension reached 95.3 mph, his new splitter had a 30.7% whiff rate, and his slider moved across the plate like a sweeper.

Shelby Miller developed a splitter and used it 26% of the time last year.



.136 BA

.197 woba

82.1 avg exit velo

30.7% whiff



Really solid signing, especially at $3 mil. Love the front office is building in club options too.



🎥baseballsavant pic.twitter.com/imYwVoaKLf — Clay Snowden (@clay_snowden2) December 22, 2023

He posted a 1.71 ERA with 19 walks and 42 strikeouts over 42 innings in 36 relief appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He spent more than two months on the injured list last season, from June 21 until Aug. 31, with neck pain.

After returning, Miller fired 14 scoreless innings with one walk and 14 strikeouts across 14 innings (including two innings in the postseason) to finish his season. The lone walk was an intentional walk to Joc Pederson in the 10th inning of a 3-2 win over the San Francisco Giants in late September.

Miller was lights out down the stretch.

He primarily pitched in low-leverage situations with the Dodgers, but if he stays healthy, Miller should be able to pitch his way into a better role in the Tigers' bullpen.

"The more competition we have in camp, the better our team is going to be," Harris said, "and the better each individual is going to be. I feel a lot better about the overall competition level up and down our roster now than it was as recently as last year. I think we're heading in the right direction on that front."

Miller joins three high-leverage relievers in lefty Chafin, right-hander Alex Lange and righty Jason Foley, plus rising righty Will Vest and trusted multi-inning lefty Tyler Holton. Less than two weeks ago, the 33-year-old Chafin signed a one-year, $4.25 million contract with a club option for the 2025 season.

Foley has the 97 mph turbo sinker without an established secondary pitch; Lange, the swing-and-miss curveball and poor command; Chafin, the sinker-slider combination; Vest, the mid-90s fastball and slider; and Holton, the command of four plus pitches.

Miller has the splitter.

Opponents hit .136 with a .250 slugging percentage against Miller's splitter last season. His fastball had a 25.8% whiff rate and was dominant in partnership with the splitter, allowing a .110 batting average and .178 slug.

Throwing the splitter around the bottom of the strike zone, paired with fastballs near the top of the zone, allows him to change the north-to-south eye levels against both right-handed and left-handed hitters. The sweeper, meanwhile, works as an east-to-west pitch, thus covering all areas of the strike zone.

"One of the reasons why we preach development is ... it's an opportunity to change, to modify your career trajectory by, in Shelby's case, adding a pitch and changing the way he's attacking hitters," Harris said. "We are trying to create an environment that allows those pitches to make those changes and meaningfully improve their futures. Shelby did a great job with the Dodgers, and the Dodgers deserve a lot of credit, but so does Shelby because he was open-minded and willing to make changes. He certainly benefitted from them."

Miller mixed just fastballs and sliders prior to putting the splitter into his arsenal. He also had a 7.02 ERA in a stretch of 202⅔ innings, from 2016-22, before adding the splitter with the Dodgers in 2023.

The main concerns: His 11.7% walk rate in 2023, 11.1% walk rate since 2016 and below-average 9.4% walk rate in his 11-year career.

The splitter, arguably the most effective pitch in baseball recently, seems like the main reason why the Tigers targeted and signed Miller.

Dodgers pitcher Shelby Miller warms up during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Cubs on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Phoenix.

It's a brand-new look for an improved bullpen.

"He has another weapon to face right-handed hitters and left-handed hitters," Harris said. "His mix is very different than the other mixes we have in the bullpen. It gives Fett and A.J. more options when they're trying to matchup in-game and piece together a win."

Making room for Miller

Catcher Donny Sands was designated for assignment by the Tigers to create space on the 40-man roster. The Tigers now have three catchers on the roster: Jake Rogers, Carson Kelly and Dillon Dingler.

Sands, 27, was acquired alongside outfielder Matt Vierling and infielder Nick Maton last offseason in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies.

LAST OFFSEASON: Tigers catcher Donny Sands' biggest challenge: A good fastball

He spent almost the entire 2023 season in Triple-A Toledo, hitting .225 with five home runs, 45 walks and 74 strikeouts across 89 games. He also played in four games for Double-A Erie.

