Detroit Tigers set 2024 Opening Day roster. These 26 players made the team

The Detroit Tigers have set their 2024 Opening Day roster by finalizing the list of 26 players expected to be active for Thursday's opener against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The 13 position players have been set in stone for a few weeks, but the 13 pitchers couldn't be decided without intense competitions in spring training.

"We have a fun group," manager A.J. Hinch told reporters Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Florida. "They are believers in each other. ... I congratulated everybody because the Opening Day roster is one day on the calendar, but it's one of the coolest accomplishments as a player. It's a fun day to celebrate."

There were three starters — Matt Manning, Casey Mize, Reese Olson — competing for two spots in the rotation. There were three relievers — Beau Brieske, Alex Faedo, Joey Wentz — competing for two spots in the bullpen.

Mize and Olson won the rotation battle; Faedo and Wentz won the bullpen battle.

Manning and Brieske were optioned to Triple-A Toledo.

"It's good for the organizational health," Hinch said. "It's good for the next wave that we know we're going to need. We don't want to talk like that on a day where we're celebrating the 26 that are going on with us, but the realities. I said to the team this morning, 'The people that are in this clubhouse are breaking with us. There are a lot of people who aren't that are still a part of this clubhouse from a distance,' specifically referring to Beau and Matt, who were two of the tougher conversations this spring."

The Tigers are going to get on a plane Tuesday to travel from Tampa to Chicago following the final spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. There is a team workout scheduled for Wednesday morning in Chicago.

The new season begins 4:10 p.m. Thursday against the White Sox.

Here is the Tigers' 26-man roster for 2024 Opening Day, barring any unexpected last-second changes:

Catchers (2): Carson Kelly, Jake Rogers.

Infielders (5): Javier Báez (SS), Andy Ibáñez (2B, 3B), Colt Keith (2B), Spencer Torkelson (1B), Gio Urshela (3B, 2B).

Outfielders (4): Mark Canha (RF, LF, DH), Kerry Carpenter (RF, DH), Riley Greene (LF, RF), Parker Meadows (CF).

Utility players (2): Zach McKinstry (3B, 2B, SS, RF, LF), Matt Vierling (RF, LF, CF, 3B).

Starting pitchers (5): Jack Flaherty (RHP), Kenta Maeda (RHP), Casey Mize (RHP), Reese Olson (RHP), Tarik Skubal (LHP).

Relief pitchers (8): Andrew Chafin (LHP), Alex Faedo (RHP), Jason Foley (RHP), Tyler Holton (LHP), Alex Lange (RHP), Shelby Miller (RHP), Will Vest (RHP), Joey Wentz (LHP).

