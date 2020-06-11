Detroit Tigers select 1B Torkelson with top pick in MLB Draft

There was no surprise at the top of the 2020 MLB Draft as the Detroit Tigers selected Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson at number one.

Torkelson becomes the first college first baseman to be taken with the top overall pick and only the second pure first baseman, joining Adrian Gonzalez in 2000.

A patient hitter with a great eye and prodigious power, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Torkelson led Division I with 25 home runs as freshman in 2018. He hit 54 homers in 129 career games at Arizona State, two shy of Bob Horner's school record.

Torkelson was batting .340 with six home runs in 17 games this season before the coronavirus pandemic shut down seasons across the country.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced Torkelson as a third baseman and he could end up playing there when he reaches the major leagues despite never playing the position in college.

He becomes the second top overall selection by the Tigers in three years after right-hander Casey Mize in 2018.

The Baltimore Orioles drafted Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad with the second pick and the Miami Marlins took Minnesota right-hander Max Meyer at number three.