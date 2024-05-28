Detroit Tigers' Scott Harris explains why team isn't ready to spend big on roster yet

The Detroit Tigers aren't going to increase payroll before building the foundation.

That's exactly what Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said Tuesday afternoon on MLB Network in an 8-minute conversation with studio host Brian Kenny.

On MLB Network, Kenny asked Harris if the Tigers plan to spend like they used to. The Tigers had a top-six payroll in MLB, according to Spotrac, from 2012-17 under late owner Mike Ilitch, peaking at $200.2 million in 2016.

Harris believes Tigers owner Christopher Ilitch, Mike's son, will increase payroll in the future, though he didn't reveal a timeline.

"From the moment I got here, Chris Ilitch said that we would have the resources we need to build a really competitive club and to build a club that can sustain winning over a long period of time," Harris said on MLB Network, when asked if payroll will increase. "We're not quite there yet as far as spending at that level because we need to build the foundation of this team to put us in a position to supplement it with free agent signings in the upcoming winters.

WHAT SCOTT SAID IN SPRING: Tigers' Scott Harris explains why he didn't add more offense in offseason

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris, right, talks with general manager Jeff Greenberg during spring training at Tigertown in Lakeland, Fla. on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

"I have confidence that the resources will be there. The Ilitch family has always supported the Tigers, and they are ready and eager to do it. I'm actually sitting in the world headquarters for Little Caesars because we have scouting meetings across the street at Little Caesars. I'm confident that the resources will be there. We just have to develop the core that we're going to spend around, and we also have to target the players in upcoming winters that can really help us."

The Tigers' payroll ranks 23rd in the 2024 season, at $106.5 million, nearly $60 million lower than the average of all 30 teams. Javier Báez, a struggling shortstop signed by former general manager Al Avila, is making $25 million, which equates to 23.5% of payroll this season.

The Tigers ranked 20th in payroll last season, at $121.5 million.

[ MUST LISTEN: Make "Days of Roar" your go-to Detroit Tigers podcast, available anywhere you listen to podcasts (Apple, Spotify) ]

It's unclear if the Tigers are close to completing the foundation, and therefore, it's unclear if the Tigers are close to spending big like Harris suggests will happen at some point.

Former No. 1 overall picks Spencer Torkelson and Casey Mize — drafted and developed by the Avila regime — aren't performing like franchise cornerstone players, while former No. 5 overall pick Riley Greene is a streaky hitter for the third season in a row. Colt Keith, who inked a contract extension before his first game, is starting to settle in as a rookie. Late-round picks Tarik Skubal and Kerry Carpenter have been steady studs, along with Reese Olson, but Skubal — an American League Cy Young candidate — is going to become a free agent after the 2026 season.

"We're a young team that's still finding our way," Harris said of the 2024 Tigers, currently at 26-27 overall and in fourth place in the American League Central. "We've shown some flashes of some really exciting play on both sides of the ball. I think we're searching for that consistency that comes with maturation of young hitters and young starting pitchers in the big leagues. With youth often comes variance, and I think we're living week to week here, but we've seen a lot of positive signs under the hood and some of those are translating to performance in recent weeks."

YOUNGSTER: Tigers rookie Colt Keith hits first home run of MLB career. It wasn't a fluke

The Tigers only have two more full seasons of Skubal.

If the window isn't open now, when will it open?

Jackson Jobe, a 21-year-old elite pitching prospect, isn't close to getting out of Double-A Erie and seems more likely to make his MLB debut in 2025. Max Clark, a 19-year-old center fielder whom Harris selected No. 3 overall in the 2023 draft, is down in Low-A Lakeland playing alongside 19-year-old infield prospect Kevin McGonigle, the No. 37 overall pick in 2023.

The Báez contract comes off the books after the 2027 season. After this season, Báez is owed $25 million in 2025, $24 million in 2026 and $24 million in 2027.

Contact Evan Petzold at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him @EvanPetzold.

Listen to our weekly Tigers show "Days of Roar" every Monday afternoon on demand at freep.com, Apple, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers' Scott Harris on why team won't spend big on roster now