Detroit Tigers (19-31) vs. N.Y. Yankees (29-21)

When: 7:10 p.m. Friday.

Where: Comerica Park.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

• BOX SCORE

Want to bet the game? Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

First-pitch weather forecast: Cloudy, 48 degrees.

Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Casey Mize (3-3, 3.42 ERA) vs. Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole (6-2, 1.81).

Tigers lineup:

LF Robbie Grossman

SS Harold Castro

3B Jeimer Candelario

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Jonathan Schoop

RF Nomar Mazara

DH Eric Haase

CF Niko Goodrum

C Jake Rogers

P Casey Mize

THURSDAY'S GAME: Shane Bieber picks apart Detroit Tigers: 'He's one of the best pitchers in the game'

DOWN ON THE FARM: Detroit Tigers' minor league statistics for 2021

JEFF SEIDEL: Why the Tigers are losing 'the hottest player in baseball' for a few weeks

Inside today's game: The temperature will be cool, but the arms on the mound are red-hot in a matchup of two No. 1 overall picks. The Tigers will send Casey Mize (the top pick in the 2018 draft) to face the Yankees; in four May starts, he has a 1.73 ERA, 0.846 WHIP and 20 strikeouts over 26 innings. Cole, the top pick in 2011 via the Pittsburgh Pirates, has a 2.33 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 27 innings this month with the Yankees.

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter.

Contact Ryan Ford at rford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @theford. Read more on the Detroit Tigers and sign up for our Tigers newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers stun the Yankees in extra innings, 3-2: Game thread recap