Detroit Tigers stun the Yankees in extra innings, 3-2: Game thread recap
Detroit Tigers (19-31) vs. N.Y. Yankees (29-21)
When: 7:10 p.m. Friday.
Where: Comerica Park.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).
First-pitch weather forecast: Cloudy, 48 degrees.
Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Casey Mize (3-3, 3.42 ERA) vs. Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole (6-2, 1.81).
Tigers lineup:
LF Robbie Grossman
SS Harold Castro
3B Jeimer Candelario
2B Jonathan Schoop
RF Nomar Mazara
DH Eric Haase
CF Niko Goodrum
C Jake Rogers
P Casey Mize
Inside today's game: The temperature will be cool, but the arms on the mound are red-hot in a matchup of two No. 1 overall picks. The Tigers will send Casey Mize (the top pick in the 2018 draft) to face the Yankees; in four May starts, he has a 1.73 ERA, 0.846 WHIP and 20 strikeouts over 26 innings. Cole, the top pick in 2011 via the Pittsburgh Pirates, has a 2.33 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 27 innings this month with the Yankees.
Live updates
