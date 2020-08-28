Detroit Tigers score vs. Minnesota Twins: Game 1 of doubleheader delayed by rain

Detroit Tigers (13-16) vs. Minnesota Twins (20-12)
When: Doubleheader (seven innings each), 1:10 p.m.
Where: Comerica Park.
TV: Fox Sports Detroit.
Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).
First-pitch weather forecast: Thunderstorms (65% to 75% chance through the afternoon and evening), 80 degrees.
Probable starting pitchers: Game 1; Tigers LHP Matthew Boyd (0-4, 8.48 ERA) vs. Twins RHP Randy Dobnak (5-1, 1.78 ERA). Game 2; Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (0-1, 10.38 ERA) vs. Twins RHP Kenta Maeda (4-0, 2.21 ERA).
Game 1 Tigers lineup:
RF Victor Reyes
SS Niko Goodrum
CF JaCoby Jones
LF Christin Stewart
C Grayson Greiner
3B Willi Castro
P Matthew Boyd
Game 2 Tigers lineup: To be announced.
