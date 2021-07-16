Detroit Tigers roster moves ahead of MLB's second half: Nomar Mazara down, Derek Hill up

The Detroit Tigers made a few moves Friday morning, ahead of their day-night doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park.

Going: Designated outfielder Nomar Mazara for assignment and optioned infielder Willi Castro to Triple-A Toledo.

Coming: Outfielder Derek Hill and infielder Isaac Paredes are up from Toledo, with left-handed pitcher Miguel Del Pozo designated as the 27th man for the doubleheader.

Mazara, 26, has been a disappointing free-agent signing after the Tigers took a flyer on him for one year and $1.75 million. He's batting .212 with three home runs and 19 RBIs in 165 at-bats over 50 games. He homered at least 19 times in four straight seasons in 2016-19.

