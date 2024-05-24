Detroit Tigers rookie Colt Keith hits first career home run against Blue Jays

After some frustratingly close calls, it finally happened for Colt Keith.

The Detroit Tigers rookie second baseman hit his first career home run Friday night in the second inning off Toronto Blue Jays right-handed pitcher Alek Manoah.

The pitch was a changeup delivered in the lower half of the zone at 88 mph and Keith immediately turned on it and launched it to right-center field. The ball traveled 400 feet and had an impressive exit velocity of 105.2 mph.

Colt Keith of the Detroit Tigers rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Comerica Park on Friday, May 24, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Keith entered the game with 154 plate appearances and despite having five doubles and some near homers, he had yet to hit one over the fence. Last year with Triple-A Toledo, Keith hit 27 home runs, so he certainly has the power. The second baseman started the season slowly, but has picked things up as of late. The 22-year-old lefty is hitting .450 over his last seven games with just six strikeouts and two walks. The home run on Friday is the latest sign of Keith's progress in timing up major league pitchers.

Let the slugging begin.

First Major League home run for Colt Keith! 👏 pic.twitter.com/26oWLupbJG — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 24, 2024

