Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman hits walk-off homer in 3-2 win over Yankees in extras

Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
·5 min read
The series opener between the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees featured a significant pitching matchup: Rookie Casey Mize — a former No. 1 overall pick evolving into a future top starter — squared off against 30-year-old Gerrit Cole, an established ace (and former No. 1 overall pick himself) seeking his first Cy Young award.

Although the 24-year-old Mize conceded a run, it was Cole who do so first. And while Mize didn't last as long as New York's crafty right-hander, he put his team in a position to win with a tie game through five innings.

In the end, the Tigers (20-31) capitalized with a 3-2 victory over the Yankees in the bottom of the 10th inning. Robbie Grossman launched a walk-off home run to left field off a two-out Justin Wilson fastball on a 3-2 count. It was his sixth home run this season.

Detroit Tigers left fielder Robbie Grossman (8) singles against New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) during third nning action Friday, May 28, 2021, at Comerica Park in Detroit Mich.
Detroit Tigers left fielder Robbie Grossman (8) singles against New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) during third nning action Friday, May 28, 2021, at Comerica Park in Detroit Mich.

NOTEBOOK: Tigers could skip Jose Urena's next scheduled start because of forearm injury

THURSDAY'S LOSS: Shane Bieber picks apart Tigers: 'He's one of the best pitchers in the game'

Mize allowed five hits and zero walks through five innings. He picked up seven strikeouts, throwing 58 of his 97 pitches for strikes. DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton went 0-for-6 with six strikeouts against him.

The bullpen produced scoreless innings from Kyle Funkhouser in the sixth, Jose Cisnero in the seventh and Michael Fulmer in the eighth. Gregory Soto gave the Tigers a scare in the ninth with one single, two wild pitches and one walk. He struck out Stanton and Aaron Judge, though — and danced in celebration — to keep the Yankees from scoring.

In the top of the 10th, a changeup from Bryan Garcia deflected off catcher Jake Rogers' glove and rolled to the backstop, allowing the Yankees to plate the go-ahead run. They had the momentum until Grossman called game.

Detroit Tigers second baseman Harold Castro (30) throws out New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres (25) at first base during fourth inning action Friday, May 28, 2021, at Comerica Park in Detroit Mich.
Detroit Tigers second baseman Harold Castro (30) throws out New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres (25) at first base during fourth inning action Friday, May 28, 2021, at Comerica Park in Detroit Mich.

Scoring first, missing late

The Tigers scored their first run in the third inning, thanks to three consecutive singles from Grossman, Harold Castro and Jeimer Candelario. While Grossman and Castro sent soft grounders up the middle, Candelario tagged a first-pitch changeup from Cole for a 1-0 lead.

Candelario got a feel for Cole by doubling on a first-pitch fastball with two outs in the first inning.

The third baseman has reached base safely in 24 games in a row, the longest active streak in the major leagues. In the eighth, LeMahieu took a likely RBI single away from Candelario with a leaping catch at first base.

GM TALKS: Al Avila says Tigers have 'a lot of areas to clean up'

Detroit Tigers&#39; Jeimer Candelario connects for an RBI single to right field during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, May 28, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario connects for an RBI single to right field during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, May 28, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Yet the Tigers — and Candelario — got to Cole in the third inning before Cabrera grounded into a double play, allowing Cole to escape the jam with runners on the corners.

It was the seventh time Cabrera grounded into a double play this season.

The Tigers had a chance to score in the sixth inning, but Cole escaped once more.

With Schoop at first (after a groundout that wiped Candelario off the bases) with two outs, a wild pitch and passed ball moved him to third base. But Nomar Mazara struck out swinging on an elevated 3-2 fastball to end the inning.

Cole gave up one run on six hits and one walk across six innings. He only struck out five batters, a testament to Detroit's improved approach at the plate.

Mize hangs vs. Cole

Mize opened his 10th start with authority, striking out LeMahieu and Stanton. The first hit against him came from Judge, who singled on a 3-1 slider. Mize went to three-ball counts against all four first-inning batters.

He responded by retiring eight batters in a row, including a 10-pitch battle with LeMahieu to conclude the third inning. LeMahieu fouled seven pitches — five in a row — before striking out on a 2-2 slider.

As LeMahieu walked back to the dugout, he looked at Mize over his shoulder.

VETERAN LEFTY: How a healthy Derek Holland can boost baseball's worst bullpen

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize (12) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Comerica Park on May 28, 2021.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize (12) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Comerica Park on May 28, 2021.

Judge kept Mize in check with the second hit against him, a double with one out in the fourth inning. Mize didn't flinch, inducing back-to-back grounders from Gio Urshela and Gleyber Torres.

The only damage against Mize — who sent down 12 of his first 14 batters faced — came in the fifth, Mize's final inning. The rookie threw 31 pitches and gave up the game-tying run on a home run by Rougned Odor to right. Mize then gave up singles to two of the next three batters, retiring only Kyle Higashioka on a strikeout. In danger of giving up the go-ahead run, Mize ended his night with back-to-back strikeouts against LeMahieu and Stanton, on a sixth-pitch fastball and eighth-pitch slider, respectively.

Mize finished his 97-pitch performance with seven swings and misses — two each with his slider, four-seam fastball and changeup. He also got 19 called strikes. His competition, Cole, ended his 103-pitch outing with 14 whiffs and 11 called strikes.

Evan Petzold is a sports reporter at the Detroit Free Press. Contact him at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold. Read more on the Detroit Tigers and sign up for our Tigers newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman hits walk-off HR in 3-2 win over Yanks

