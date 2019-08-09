Detroit Tigers release 2B Josh Harrison following injuries

DETROIT (AP) -- The Detroit Tigers have released second baseman Josh Harrison after reinstating him from the injured list.

The team announced the move Friday. The Tigers also released right-hander Sandy Baez to make room for right-hander Edwin Jackson. Detroit announced Thursday night that it was going to purchase Jackson's contract from Triple-A Toledo before Friday night's game against Kansas City.

Harrison signed a one-year deal with the Tigers for 2019, but he hit just .176 in 136 at-bats. He's had to deal with shoulder and hamstring problems and hasn't played in a major league game since May 27.

Harrison spent his first eight major league seasons with Pittsburgh. He hit .250 with eight home runs and 37 RBIs last year.

