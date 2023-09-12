Detroit Tigers promote top pitching prospect Jackson Jobe to Double-A Erie

The Detroit Tigers have promoted top pitching prospect Jackson Jobe from High-A West Michigan to Double-A Erie.

The 21-year-old Jobe, following Tuesday's promotion, is scheduled to pitch Sunday for the SeaWolves in the final game of the regular season before Erie participates in the first round of the postseason.

The Eastern League Southwest Division Series begins Sept. 19, meaning Jobe could pitch again if the SeaWolves advance to the Eastern League Championship Series, which begins Sept. 24.

The Tigers selected Jobe, a right-hander from Heritage Hall High School in Oklahoma, with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft. He is the Tigers' No. 3 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, and the No. 54 prospect in baseball.

The Tigers also promoted catcher Eliezer Alfonzo from High-A West Michigan to Double-A Erie. He hit .264 with eight home runs, 28 walks and 28 strikeouts in 94 games for the Whitecaps.

In the 2023 season, Jobe owns a 3.10 ERA with six walks and 78 strikeouts over 58 innings in 15 starts with the Florida Complex League (one start), Low-A Lakeland (six starts) and High-A West Michigan (eight starts). His season began on a rehab assignment while recovering from spine discomfort.

Jobe had lumbar spine inflammation in March during spring training.

He dominated for High-A West Michigan with a 3.60 ERA, three walks and 54 strikeouts over 40 innings in eight starts. He averaged 1.6 home runs per nine innings, 0.7 walks per nine innings and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Jobe added a cutter to his arsenal and refined his changeup following the 2022 season, in which he made three of his 21 starts for High-A West Michigan.

The cutter has improved the effectiveness of his four-seam fastball. So far in the 2023 campaign, his four-seam fastball has averaged 97-98 mph and his slider has maintained a 3,000-plus rpm spin rate.

