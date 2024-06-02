Detroit Tigers promote Justyn-Henry Malloy from Triple-A Toledo for MLB debut

BOSTON — The Detroit Tigers are calling up Justyn-Henry Malloy for his MLB debut.

Malloy, an outfield prospect acquired in a trade from the Atlanta Braves by president of baseball operations Scott Harris in December 2022, is joining the Tigers on Monday for their three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, according to multiple sources who are not at liberty to discuss roster moves publicly.

He draws walks at an elite rate, but his passive approach comes with the downside of too many strikeouts.

Other roster moves are unclear, but the Tigers informed Malloy of his promotion after Sunday's game and need to create space on the 26-man and 40-man rosters.

Detroit Tigers outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy bats against pitcher Sean Guenther during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Before Sunday's game, manager A.J. Hinch suggested first baseman Spencer Torkelson could be demoted to Triple-A Toledo as a result of poor performance.

Malloy, 24, is hitting .253 with six home runs, 39 walks (20.1% walk rate) and 52 strikeouts (26.8% strikeout rate) across 45 games in Triple-A Toledo, spanning 195 plate appearances.

The Tigers evaluate Malloy's defense as below average.

But Malloy, who isn't a third baseman anymore, has played 187⅔ innings in left field and 115 innings in right field for the Mud Hens, making just seven starts at designated hitter.

IN THE BIG LEAGUES: Does Spencer Torkelson need demotion to Triple-A? This time, A.J. Hinch didn't say no

In two of the past three games, Malloy has been on the bench to start the game, only to enter as a pinch-hitter in the later innings to face a reliever. He entered for a left-handed reliever in Friday's game and a right-handed reliever in Sunday's game.

The Tigers seemingly tried to prepare Malloy for his immediate role in the big leagues, where he isn't expected to be an everyday player when he arrives.

BAD NEWS: Tigers' Kerry Carpenter has stress fracture in lower back, return unknown

Malloy has received 839 plate appearances across 188 games in his Triple-A career from 2022-24, beginning in the Braves' organization and continuing as a member of the Tigers.

At the Triple-A level, Malloy owns a career .416 on-base percentage with 30 home runs. In 2023, he hit .277 with 23 home runs, 110 walks and 152 strikeouts in 135 games.

To acquire Malloy, the Tigers — led by Harris — sent right-handed reliever Joe Jiménez and cash considerations to the Braves on Dec. 7, 2022, the final day of that year's winter meetings. The Tigers also received left-handed reliever Jake Higginbotham from the Braves in the trade.

Malloy is the Tigers' No. 6 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

