Detroit Tigers projected to take Vanderbilt SP Kumar Rocker with 3rd pick in 2021 MLB draft

Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
·3 min read
The Detroit Tigers don't put up many runs these days, but fans will soon have something to cheer about the MLB draft.

Just don't expect Detroit to address its unwatchable offense, at least according to one prediction.

The Tigers are projected to take pitcher Kumar Rocker with the third pick in the 2021 MLB draft, according to the first mock from MLB.com's MLB Pipeline. You may remember Rocker, a right-handed junior starring for Vanderbilt, for his marvelous effort as a freshman against Duke in the Super Regionals two years ago: 19 strikeouts and no hits.

With Double-A assignment, Riley Greene is on the fast track to joining Tigers

Rocker finished 2019 with a 3.25 ERA in 99 2/3 innings (114 strikeouts). He finished a shortened 2020 season with a 1.80 ERA in 15 innings (28 strikeouts) and has a 1.70 ERA in 69 innings (97 strikeouts) as a junior.

"After scuffling very briefly, Rocker has gone back to dominating the SEC, and it’s fun imagining him joining Mize, Skubal, Manning et al.," Jonathan Mayo writes in the article.

MLB has Rocker as the third overall prospect in the draft, behind teammate and fellow pitcher Jack Leiter and Texas prep Jordan Lawler, a shortstop, respectively. The Pittsburgh Pirates, who own the top pick, are projected to take Leiter while the Texas Rangers are projected to take Lawler.

Rocker projects as a frontline starter, but needs further refinement of his third pitch, a changeup, scouts say. But his slider projects as his best offering and his fastball, while usually in the mid-90s, can approach triple digits.

NEWSLETTER: We've got 20-20(-loss) vision of the No. 1 draft pick in 2022

THE FUTURE: How Matt Manning can put ‘a lot of pressure’ on Tigers to make his MLB debut

"The son of former NFL defensive lineman Tracy Rocker, Kumar is a physical right-hander who can overpower hitters with his fastball and slider," reads his MLB.com scouting bio. "He usually operates at 93-96 mph with his heater, which can reach 99 and features some run and sink but also can get flat at times, though his velocity sat in the low 90s for three weeks early in the season.

"He notched all 19 of his whiffs in his no-hitter with his slider, a mid-80s beast with power and depth that grades as plus-plus at its best."

Other top prospects who may be an option at No. 4? Marcelo Mayer (prep shortstop out of Texas); Brady House (prep shortstop out of Georgia); Jackson Jobe (prep right hander out of Oklahoma); Henry Davis (catcher out of Lousiville) and Sal Frelick (outfield out of Boston College), among others.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: MLB draft 2021: Detroit Tigers projected to take Kumar Rocker

