How Detroit Tigers plan to adjust as JaCoby Jones' season ends with fractured hand

Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire shouldn't have sounded so disappointed after a 12-1 win Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers — the team's sixth-straight victory for a 17-16 record with 27 games left in the shortened season.

But he was upset.

As he had been since the eighth inning when he bounced out of the dugout with head athletic trainer Doug Teter to check on JaCoby Jones. His finger was "a lot of different colors," and it was "not a pretty sight" after a 90.3 mph fastball drilled his left hand.

His hand was fractured. The spark plug of the Tigers — offensively, defensively and with his personality in the clubhouse — is done for the season. For the second time in as many years, Gardenhire must find a way to finish the season without Jones. Last time, it was a broken wrist from a fastball that plunked him in August amid a 114-loss campaign.

View photos Detroit Tigers outfielder Derek Hill catches a fly ball in the center field during an intrasquad game at summer camp at Comerica Park in Detroit, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. More

Gardenhire announced on WXYT-FM (97.1) on Wednesday morning that the team will call up outfielder Derek Hill to replace Jones on the roster.

This time, Detroit is only a half-game back of the AL's final spot in the playoffs.

"That's what I was afraid of," right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer, who tossed three scoreless innings, said Tuesday when he learned the diagnosis. "Tough blow. Yeah, it just sucks to lose a guy like that."

So how does Gardenhire plan to respond?

"Drink heavily?" he asked.

View photos (From left) Tigers outfielders Jorge Bonifacio, JaCoby Jones and Victor Reyes celebrate after the Tigers' 8-2 win in Game 1 of the doubleheader at Comerica Park on Saturday, August 29, 2020. More

He was only trying to lighten the mood.

Truly, the Tigers lost a valuable player, nicknamed "John Wayne" for his poise and durability. He battled through minor injuries, never asking for a day off, and showcased his competitive emotions each day while slashing .247/.327/.526 with five homers and 14 RBIs.

But it's now time for a new "John Wayne" to step up, namely 25-year-old Victor Reyes.

"Reyes definitely goes to center," said Gardenhire, admitting the plan still needs to be finalized. "(Travis) Demeritte will probably be out there in right. We can mix and match with (Christin Stewart) and (Jorge) Bonifacio in left. We've got a lot going on tonight."

For now, center field is Reyes' job to lose.

View photos Detroit Tigers' Victor Reyes gestures after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Milwaukee. More

Against the Brewers, he finished 4-for-6 with five RBIs, including a two-run homer in the sixth inning, to ignite the 11-run victory. His slash line has spiked to .303/.333/.477, accompanied by six doubles, two triples, three long balls and 11 RBIs in 32 games.