Detroit Tigers option former No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson to Triple-A Toledo

BOSTON — The Detroit Tigers have optioned first baseman Spencer Torkelson to Triple-A Toledo.

The Tigers informed Torkelson — the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft — of their decision after Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, according to multiple sources who are not at liberty to discuss roster moves publicly.

In the 2024 season, Torkelson is hitting .201 with four home runs, 16 walks and 56 strikeouts in 54 games, also worth minus-5 defensive runs saved at first base.

Torkelson has been sent down to the Mud Hens for the second time in three MLB seasons. The 24-year-old is a career .218 hitter with a .683 OPS in 323 games, a span of 1,318 plate appearances.

Before Sunday's game, manager A.J. Hinch suggested Torkelson could be demoted to Triple-A Toledo because of performance issues after not playing him in two of the four games at Fenway Park.

"I don't know," Hinch said before Sunday's game. "I knew I was going to get asked the question when he sits two out of three days. We haven't talked a ton about things like that this morning. We're trying to find a way to win the game today. That's the No. 1 important thing."

To replace Torkelson, the Tigers promoted outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy from Triple-A Toledo.

Malloy, an outfield prospect acquired in a trade from the Atlanta Braves by president of baseball operations Scott Harris in December 2022, is joining the Tigers on Monday for their three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, according to multiple sources.

He draws walks at an elite rate, but his passive approach comes with the downside of too many strikeouts.

The Tigers informed Malloy of his promotion after Sunday's game and need to create space on the 26-man and 40-man rosters before officially selecting his contract. The Tigers also optioned first baseman Spencer Torkelson to Triple-A Toledo, which opens a spot on the 26-man roster but not the 40-man roster.

It's unclear how the Tigers plan to fill first base in Torkelson's absence, but several players — including outfielder Mark Canha, third baseman Gio Urshela and infielder Andy Ibáñez — have experience at first base in their MLB careers. Urshela replaced Torkelson at first base for the two games against the Red Sox.

Torkelson went 3-for-37 (.081) with three walks and 13 strikeouts in his last 10 games, as part of an even worse 3-for-40 (.075) stretch that goes back to May 19. He went 0-for-16 (.000) with zero walks and nine strikeouts across his last four games.

The biggest issue is Torkelson has struggled to get his swing on time for high-velocity fastballs, likely as a result of his mechanics.

"I think there's some mechanics things with him," Hinch said before Sunday's game, "where his weight is distributed, his lower half, trusting a lot of the work he's doing in the cage to be consistent, but it's a lot harder than just an analysis or a suggestion. Everyone in his ear is trying to get him to do something positive."

Torkelson is hitting .179 (with a .199 expected batting average) against fastballs this season. He hit two of his four homers off fastballs, but both of those homers were against left-handed pitchers, so it's no surprise that he's hitting .148 against righty fastballs and .280 against lefty fastballs.

Last season, Torkelson hit 31 home runs across 159 games.

Malloy, 24, is hitting .253 with six home runs, 39 walks (20.1% walk rate) and 52 strikeouts (26.8% strikeout rate) across 45 games in Triple-A Toledo, spanning 195 plate appearances.

The Tigers evaluate Malloy's defense as below average.

But Malloy, who isn't a third baseman anymore, has played 187⅔ innings in left field and 115 innings in right field for the Mud Hens, making just seven starts at designated hitter.

