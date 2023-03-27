Detroit Tigers option Akil Baddoo to Triple-A Toledo, reassign veteran César Hernández

LAKELAND, Fla. — In the sixth round of roster cuts, the Detroit Tigers optioned outfielder Akil Baddoo and infielder Zack Short to Triple-A Toledo. Second baseman César Hernández, a 10-year MLB veteran, was one of seven players reassigned to minor-league camp.

The other players reassigned: right-handed pitchers Trevor Rosenthal and Matt Wisler, left-handed pitcher Jace Fry, outfielder Jonathan Davis and catchers Andrew Knapp and Michael Papierski.

There are 30 players remaining in MLB spring training.

CARLOS MONARREZ:Kirk Gibson changed baseball 35 years ago in LA. But he never wanted to leave Tigers

Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo plays catch during spring training on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Lakeland, Florida.

The Tigers' 13-player position group appears set for Opening Day — barring an injury or trade — with designated hitter Miguel Cabrera, catchers Eric Haase and Jake Rogers, infielders Javier Báez, Ryan Kreidler, Nick Maton, Zach McKinstry, Jonathan Schoop and Spencer Torkelson and outfielders Kerry Carpenter, Riley Greene, Austin Meadows and Matt Vierling.

On Monday, the Tigers acquired McKinstry, a left-handed hitter, in a trade with the Cubs. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Tigers placed right-handed reliever Freddy Pacheco on the 60-day injured list.

McKinstry, who turns 28 in late April, does not have any minor-league options remaining. He has a .208 batting average and a .269 on-base percentage across 121 games in his big-league career.

GREENE'S GROWTH: After taking the next step, Tigers' Riley Greene is thinking 'pure' at the plate

CONTRASTING PERSONALITIES: Matt Vierling, Nick Maton on mission to help cultivate championship culture

The starting rotation is set with Eduardo Rodriguez, Spencer Turnbull, Matt Manning, Matthew Boyd and Joey Wentz.

The eight-pitcher bullpen needs to be ironed out among left-handers Tyler Alexander, Tyler Holton and Chasen Shreve and right-handers Beau Brieske, José Cisnero, Mason Englert, Jason Foley, Garrett Hill, Alex Lange and Trey Wingenter.

The Tigers must cut two players from that group. There appears to be three relievers in the mix for one spot: Holton, Brieske and Hill.

Story continues

Starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and infielder Tyler Nevin will start the season in the 10-day injured list. Brieske isn't expected to make the Opening Day roster, leaving Hill and Holton in the bullpen battle.

UNSUNG HERO: How Tigers advance scout Kan Ikeda helped Japan win 2023 World Baseball Classic

PAYING TRIBUTE: Venezuelans grew up watching Miguel Cabrera. They want to say thanks to country's GOAT

Detroit Tigers infielder Cesar Hernandez (15) forces out Toronto Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio (8) and throws the ball to first base for a double play during the fifth inning at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida, on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

In spring training, Baddoo hit .250 with three home runs, five walks and 14 strikeouts in 53 plate appearances. Carpenter hit .333 with three homers, two walks and 13 strikeouts in 53 plate appearances. The left-handed hitters were competing against each other for a roster spot, with Carpenter winning.

Hernández, who signed a minor-league contract in the offseason, started strong in spring training before falling apart at the end of camp. The 32-year-old hit .234 with zero homers, five walks and 13 strikeouts in 53 plate appearances.

He looked comfortable in 75 innings at second base but only played 11 innings at third base.

Kreidler, a former fourth-round draft pick, hit .288 with one homer, six walks and 10 strikeouts in 58 plate appearances en route to winning a bench role. Last season, the 25-year-old registered a .178 batting average with six walks and 22 strikeouts in the first 26 games of his MLB career.

Contact Evan Petzold at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers option Akil Baddoo to Triple-A Toledo in roster cuts