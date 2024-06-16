Detroit Tigers nearly no-hit by Ronel Blanco in 4-1 loss to Houston Astros

HOUSTON — The Detroit Tigers, less than 24 hours after producing a season-high 19 hits, couldn't get just one against the Houston Astros in Sunday's series finale at Minute Maid Park.

At least not until the eighth inning.

With two outs in the eighth, Wenceel Pérez spoiled the combined no-hit performance from the Astros with a single to center field off right-handed reliever Ryan Pressly. The Tigers still lost, 4-1, to the Astros, dropping two of three games in the series and seven of their last 10 games.

The Tigers (34-37) haven't won a series since the beginning of June, losing three in a row, but, on the bright side, the Tigers haven't been no-hit since Sept. 29, 2013.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco pitches against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Right-hander Ronel Blanco, who threw a no-hitter April 1 in his season debut against the Toronto Blue Jays, completed the first seven innings without allowing a hit. The 30-year-old worked around three walks — back-to-back-to-back in the fifth inning — and racked up eight strikeouts, throwing 94 pitches.

In the seventh inning, Gio Urshela hit a bouncer to third baseman Alex Bregman. It would've been a bang-bang play at first base, but Bregman threw the ball away. The official scorer ruled the play a throwing error, however, rather than an infield single, keeping the no-hitter alive for the Astros, and Blanco retired Akil Baddoo on a long fly to center.

The Astros replaced Blanco with Pressly to open the eighth. Pressly retired the first two batters he faced before throwing back-to-back curveballs to Pérez, both located middle-middle in the strike zone.

Pérez, a rookie playing his 51st game, put the second curve into center field for a two-out single to break up the combined no-hitter with four outs to spare.

Left-handed reliever Josh Hader gave up back-to-back hits with one out in the ninth inning to Mark Canha (single) and pinch-hitter Andy Ibáñez (double) before ending the game. The Ibáñez double kicked off the wall in left field and allowed Canha to score from first base, trimming the deficit to 4-1.

The Tigers were limited to three hits and three walks in Sunday's loss, scoring one run or fewer for the 17th time in 71 games this season. Riley Greene, who went 4-for-6 with six RBIs in Saturday's win, finished 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

Maeda mashed

Right-hander Kenta Maeda struggled again.

The 36-year-old, who signed a two-year, $24 million contract this offseason, allowed four runs on five hits and two walks with one strikeout across five innings, throwing 94 pitches. Maeda had trouble locating his pitches in the strike zone.

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda pitches against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

The Astros scored all four runs in the first two innings.

In the first inning, Yordan Alvarez delivered an RBI single for a 1-0 lead on a full-count slider below the strike zone with two outs. In the second inning, Jose Altuve hit a three-run home run for a 4-0 lead on a cutter in the zone with two outs.

Before Altuve's homer, Maeda walked Chas McCormick — the nine-hole hitter in the Astros' lineup — on four pitches.

Maeda worked around a leadoff single in the third inning and a leadoff walk in the fourth inning, escaping those situations by inducing double plays.

He owns a 6.02 ERA in 12 starts.

Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after a three-run home run in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

One chance to score

The Tigers loaded the bases with three consecutive two-out walks in the fifth inning: Urshela (on five pitches), Baddoo (on six pitches) and Carson Kelly (on six pitches).

But Zach McKinstry chased an outside changeup and flew out to center to strand the runners.

Facing the Tigers, Blanco threw 39% fastballs, 29% sliders, 27% changeups and 6% curveballs. His slider and changeup were his best swing-and-miss pitches, while he located his 93.4 mph fastball for called strikes.

Blanco, also ejected May 14 after a foreign substance check (resulting in a 10-day suspension), owns a 2.43 ERA in 13 starts this season. He is playing in his third MLB season, spanning just 37 games.

