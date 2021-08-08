Detroit Tigers work into, out of multiple jams, hold on to beat Cleveland, 2-1

Left-handed pitcher Tyler Alexander has six starts this season, but Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch doesn't consider him a starter — call him an opener instead. On Saturday, the 27-year-old answered Hinch's call against Cleveland, leading the Tigers to a 2-1 victory at Progressive Field.

The lefty controlled Cleveland's lineup of right-handed bats for 5⅓ innings, including facing the minimum 12 batters through four inningspitchers. The Tiger's leftie went the distance against Cleveland pitching five full innings and retired all 12 batters in the first four innings.

In the bottom of the ninth, ex-Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos homered to cut the lead to one, but the Tigers were able to hold on. Gregory Soto allowed a single following the homer, but retired the final three Cleveland batters, ending the game on a swinging strikeout of Amed Rosario.

HELLO AGAIN: Tigers see old friend Wilson Ramos inserted in Cleveland lineup

SCHOOP LOCKED UP: Tigers, Schoop agree to two-year contract extension

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tyler Alexander (70) pitches against Cleveland during first inning action Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Progressive Field in Cleveland OH.

Finding offense

An hour-long rain delay didn't cool the bats for the Tigers, who took an early 1-0 lead in the second

Newly extended Jonathan Schoop started the attack with a single in the first, but was stranded. The Tigers picked up where they left off in the second with two no-out hits putting runners on the corners. One out later, a sac fly from Zack Short to right field brought Jeimer Candelario home for the early lead.

Miguel Cabrera didn't make any headway on 500 career homers. Entering Saturday at 498, Cabrera went 0-for-3 with a walk (from Cleveland right-hander Eli Morgan) in the fourth.

In the fifth, Victor Reyes hit a leadoff double, then came home on a liner to center from Akil Baddoo, thanks to a mishandling by outfielder Myles Straw.

Schoop picked up another hit in the eighth inning to go 2-for-4 in his AL-best 39th multi-hit game of the year.

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario (46) scores against Cleveland during second inning action Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Progressive Field in Cleveland OH.

Alexander the starter

Cleveland's lineup couldn't find an answer to Alexander's cutter, which he found early on, throwing the pitch 37.1%. Over the first five innings, he allowed only two hits on 54 pitches; he finished with four hits and four strikeouts on 62 pitches (44 strikes) before Michael Fulmer replaced him with one out in the sixth.

Fulmer gave up a single but escaped the bases-loaded jam. Kyle Funkhouser then allowed two hits in the seventh and recorded two outs. Jose Cisnero entered to get Straw and end the threat in Cleveland's second inning with the bases loaded. Cleveland went 1-for8 with runners in scoring position and left 10 stranded overall.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers work out of multiple jams to beat Cleveland, 2-1