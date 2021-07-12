Detroit Tigers MLB draft picks 2021: Round-by-round selections
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Detroit Tigers again are picking high in each round of the 2021 MLB draft.
For the four straight year, they held a top-5 pick, selecting high school pitcher Jackson Jobe at No. 3 overall in the first round Sunday.
Previously, they've taken pitcher Casey Mize No. 1 overall (2018), outfielder Riley Greene at No. 5 (2019) and infielder Spencer Torkelson at No. 1 (2020).
The 2021 draft has Rounds 2-10 on Monday afternoon; Rounds 11-20 are Tuesday afternoon.
SAVIORS: Tigers prospects Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene shine in 2021 Futures Game
JEFF SEIDEL: Why I absolutely loved the Tigers picking Jackson Jobe at No. 3
A round-by-round look at the Tigers' picks in 2021:
Tigers' 2021 draft picks
Editor's note: This list will be updated after each pick.
First round: Pick 3 (No. 3 overall): RHP Jackson Jobe, Heritage Hall (Okla.) HS
Competitive Balance Round A: Pick 2 (No. 32): RHP Ty Madden, Texas
[ Want more Tigers news? Download our free mobile app on iPhone & Android! ]
Second round: Pick 3 (No. 39): Izaac Pacheco, SS, Friendswood (Texas) HS
Third round: Pick 3 (No. 74):
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers MLB draft picks 2021: Every selection