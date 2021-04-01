Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits home run vs. Cleveland Indians on Opening Day

What a start to the 2021 season for Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers.

Through snow flurries and a first-pitch temperature of 32 degrees at Comerica Park, Cabrera stepped to the plate in the first inning and ripped an opposite field home run just inches over the yellow line in right field to give the Tigers a quick 2-0 lead on the Cleveland Indians.

With roughly 8,200 fans in the stands for the first time since the 2019 season, Cabrera lined a 93 mph fastball on a 1-1 pitch from Shane Bieber, the reigning American League Cy Young winner, for his 350th homer as a Tiger and his first Opening Day home run since 2008.

Cabrera slid into second base, unsure if the ball cleared the wall because it ricocheted back onto the field. The call on the field was a homer, and Cabrera rounded the bases for his 488th career home run. After a quick review, the call on the field stood.

Cabrera turns 38 on April 18.

