Detroit Tigers' Michael Fulmer returns from injury; Spencer Turnbull departs for Florida

As the Detroit Tigers try to shake off three consecutive losses to the Chicago White Sox — in which Tigers relievers threw 20⅓ innings out of a possible 28 — right-handed reliever Michael Fulmer is ready to make his first appearance since the end of May.

On Monday afternoon, manager AJ Hinch said Fulmer could be activated from the 10-day injured list for the series opener with the Kanas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. a little while later, the Tigers indeed reinstated Fulmer.

"He should be back up and running in no time," Hinch said Monday.

To make room for Fulmer on the roster, infielder Isaac Paredes was demoted to Triple-A Toledo.

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch (14) brings in reliever Michael Fulmer (32) during fifth inning action against the Minnesota Twins Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Fulmer hasn't pitched since May 30.

The 28-year-old went to the injured list June 6, retroactive to June 3, with a right shoulder strain.

As a reliever this season, Fulmer has a 2.42 ERA, five walks and 28 strikeouts in 22⅓ innings. He also started four games, throwing 12⅔ innings with a 4.97 ERA, five walks and seven strikeouts.

He pitched 10 consecutive scoreless innings an eight-game span from May 5-21. His past three games, from May 26-30, were also scoreless outings.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer (32) walks off the field after pitching against Cleveland during the eighth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Paredes went 3-for-21 (.143) with one triple, one home run, two RBIs, three walks and four strikeout in six games since being called up from Triple-A. The 22-year-old hit .269 with two homers, 14 RBIs, 14 walks and 17 strikeouts in 28 games for the Mud Hens.

Turnbull to Lakeland

On Sunday, Spencer Turnbull took a flight to Florida.

He is beginning the rehabilitation process in Lakeland, home of the Tigers' spring training facility. The 28-year-old, after leaving his June 4 start against the White Sox, was placed on the 10-day injured list June 5 with a right forearm strain.

"It's hard because he's not throwing a baseball yet," Hinch said. "But he'll do some rehab stuff. He's going to see our people down there and begin the slow and steady progress of getting back. He's doing fine. We're just being ultra conservative with making sure that we don't bring any more inflammation back into that forearm."

Turnbull has a 2.88 ERA, 12 walks and 44 strikeouts in 50 innings this season. The right-hander has made nine starts, including a no-hitter May 18 against the Seattle Mariners.

Waiting for Candy

Third baseman Jeimer Candelario is back from the Dominican Republic. The Tigers are awaiting his activation from the injured list — a formality because of the COVID-19 protocols he must go through in his return to the United States.

Candelario traveled to the Dominican Republic for a family situation, which forced the organization to place him on the bereavement list. He could return for Monday's game — as a replacement off the bench — and should be in Tuesday's starting lineup.

"We're working through MLB with the protocols and the reinstatement," Hinch said. "It's a little more complicated because he had to leave the country for his family emergency, and now he's back in the country. We just have to work on the testing, paperwork, all that stuff through the front office."

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario, right, forces out Chicago White Sox's Jake Lamb at third during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, June 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Through 57 games, Candelario is hitting .266 with four home runs, 18 RBIs, 22 walks and 63 strikeouts. Once he is activated, the Tigers will need to make another roster move.

On the farm

Along with a promotion to Double-A Erie, infielder Spencer Torkelson was named to MLB Pipeline's Team of the Week. He also earned High-A Central Player of the Week, going 11-for-20 (.550) with five doubles, one triple, one home run, eight RBIs, four walks and three strikeouts in six games.

Torkelson hit .439 with two homers and 11 walks over 12 games for the Whitecaps in June.

The 2020 No. 1 overall pick will make his Double-A debut Tuesday in Erie against Altoona, the Pittsburgh Pirates' affiliate.

