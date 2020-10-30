The Detroit Tigers are "making progress" on finalizing a deal to hire A.J. Hinch as their new manager, two people with direct knowledge of the situation told the Free Press late Thursday night.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because of the nature of the discussions.

There's a "real possibility" a deal could be reached as soon a Friday, barring setbacks in negotiations, one of the sources said.

On Thursday, Hinch interviewed with general manager Al Avila. He completed his year-long MLB suspension after the 2020 World Series ended Tuesday. The 46-year-old was suspended for his role in the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

For subscribers: Why the Detroit Tigers are frontrunners to hire A.J. Hinch as manager

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch answers reporters' questions, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, during a news conference at Yankee Stadium in New York on an off day in the American League Championship Series between the Astros and the New York Yankees. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) More

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Evan Petzold is a sports reporting intern at the Detroit Free Press. Contact him at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers 'making progress' on hiring A.J. Hinch as manager