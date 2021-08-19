Detroit Tigers lose 3-1 to Los Angeles Angels; Shohei Ohtani deals on mound, homers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Detroit Tigers rookie Tarik Skubal wishes he hadn't left the ball over the plate in the first inning.

He didn't make many mistakes Wednesday at Comerica Park, but he paid for his early miscue. Ex-Tiger Justin Upton crushed Skubal's fastball over the left-center wall for a two-run blast, giving the Los Angeles Angels a 2-0 lead.

Skubal delivered a brilliant performance for the Tigers (58-64) for his third straight outing, but the home run from Upon made the difference in a 3-1 loss to the Angels. Los Angeles was led by starting pitcher/leadoff hitter Shohei Ohtani, who delivered eight innings of one-run ball on the mound and smacked his 40th home run this season.

Detroit has dropped three games in a row and four of its last five.

HINCH GIVES PRAISE: Why Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is 'most dangerous player' in MLB

IGGY TALKS MIGGY: Ex-Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias opens up about Miguel Cabrera, his future

Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera (24) against Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) during first inning action at Comerica Park Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera (24) against Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) during first inning action at Comerica Park Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

After Upton's home run, Skubal retired 15 of the next 16 batters until Phil Gosselin singled on a botched play with two outs in the sixth inning. First baseman Renato Nunez fielded the ball, but Skubal dropped the toss while running to cover the base.

Still, Skubal struck out Upton with a 98 mph fastball to end the sixth.

Chasing 500 career home runs, Miguel Cabrera finished 1-for-4 with one single and one strikeout. The Tigers play one more game at Comerica Park — at 1:10 p.m. Thursday — before a five-game road trip against the Toronto Blue Jays (Friday-Sunday) and St. Louis Cardinals (Tuesday-Wednesday).

He is 2-for-15 (.133) with three walks, five strikeouts and one hit-by-pitch in five games since returning to Comerica Park on Friday.

Skubal shines

Celebrating the one-year anniversary of his MLB debut, Skubal allowed two runs on six hits over 6⅔ innings, striking out seven without conceding a walk. The 24-year-old fired 69 of 97 pitches for strikes, earning 12 swings and misses.

Skubal kept Ohtani, MLB's home run leader, in check. He struck out Ohtani swinging with a slider to begin the first inning, adding a pair of strikeouts in the second. Ohtani lined out to right field on a first-pitch slider in the third frame and grounded out to second base on a second-pitch fastball in the sixth.

Ohtani finished 0-for-3 with one strikeout against Skubal.

MORRIS SUSPENDED: Jack Morris suspended indefinitely after offensive comment on air toward Shohei Ohtani

NOTEBOOK: Tigers trade for veteran catcher Dustin Garneau to aid position shortage

Detroit Tigers starter Tarik Skubal (29) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during first inning action at Comerica Park Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Detroit Tigers starter Tarik Skubal (29) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during first inning action at Comerica Park Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

For Skubal's 12 swings and misses, he recorded them with two two-seam fastballs, three sliders, two four-seam fastballs, four changeups and one knuckle curveball.

While Upton's first-inning homer stung, Skubal made an adjustment. He threw four different pitches — slider, two-seam fastball, knuckle curveball and changeup — to Upton in the fourth, and the sequence produced a swinging strikeout. (He also struck out Upton with a 98 mph fastball in the eighth.)

To complete the fifth, Jack Mayfield bunted down the third-base line. Skubal charged the ball, fielded it and threw over to Nunez for the third out. The play forced the 6-foot-3 Skubal to show his athleticism, so he wasn't shy celebrating with some extra energy on his way back to the dugout.

Skubal exited with two outs in the seventh inning after 97 pitches, giving way to right-handed reliever Jose Cisnero. He inherited two runners in scoring position but avoided damage by striking out Jack Mayfield with a 95 mph fastball.

Ohtani does both

Once Skubal departed, Ohtani received some "MVP" chants at Comerica Park for his offense.

That's because the 27-year-old drilled a 430-foot solo home run to right field in the eighth inning. He tagged a second-pitch slider from Cisnero with a 110.1 mph exit velocity and sent the fans into a frenzy. His 40th homer in 2021 extended the Angels' lead to 3-1.

PROSPECTS PROMOTED: When Tigers fans can expect to see Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson in Detroit

UNOFFICIAL TITLE: Gregory Soto's evolution: Don't ask him about closer role 'because I'm doing it'

Los Angeles Angels starter Shohei Ohtani (17) bats against Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) during first inning action at Comerica Park Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Los Angeles Angels starter Shohei Ohtani (17) bats against Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) during first inning action at Comerica Park Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Evan Petzold is a sports reporter at the Detroit Free Press. Contact him at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold. Read more on the Detroit Tigers and sign up for our Tigers newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers lose to Los Angeles Angels; Shohei Ohtani puts on show

Recommended Stories

  • Detroit Tigers broadcaster suspended for using mock Asian accent on Shohei Ohtani

    Detroit Tigers game analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit following his apology for using a mock Asian accent when broadcasting about Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani during a match Tuesday night. What happened: Morris, a former Tigers pitcher inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018, was asked to comment about Ohtani during the game’s sixth inning. At the time, Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez had just struck out Juan Lagares and Ohtani was coming up to bat.

  • Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch: Shohei Ohtani is 'most dangerous player' in MLB

    Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has arrived in Detroit. Manager AJ Hinch wants him "to be as quiet as possible and get out of town."

  • Ohtani Crushes 40th Homer and Dominates Tigers

    Dave Shovein recaps Shohei Ohtani dominating the Tigers and crushing his 40th homer & Freddie Freeman hitting for the cycle in Thursday's Daily Dose. (Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

  • Baseball TV analyst apologizes after using mock accent when referring to Shohei Ohtani

    A Major League Baseball television analyst apologized Tuesday night after using a mocking accent when talking about Los Angeles Angels player Shohei Ohtani.

  • Former Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias opens up about Miguel Cabrera, his future

    Los Angeles Angels shortstop Jose Iglesias returns to Comerica Park and reflects on Miguel Cabrera's greatness with No. 500 approaching.

  • Detroit Tigers trade for veteran catcher Dustin Garneau to aid position shortage

    The Detroit Tigers needed another catcher, so they traded with the Colorado Rockies for six-year MLB veteran Dustin Garneau.

  • Frank Reich: Carson Wentz “very antsy” to push rehab forward

    There’s been plenty of optimism about the pace of Colts quarterback Carson Wentz‘s recovery from foot surgery, but things aren’t progressing as quickly as Wentz would like. That was the message from Colts head coach Frank Reich when he spoke to reporters after Wednesday’s practice. Reich said that Wentz has been “doing a good job” [more]

  • A-Rod Was Just Pranked by a Ben Affleck Impersonator & We Can’t Wait For J-Lo’s Reaction

    This prank on A-Rod was G-E-N-I-U-S.

  • Los Angeles Angels defeat the Detroit Tigers, 3-1: Game thread recap

    Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 18, 2021. Those in Detroit can listen to the game at 97.1 FM and watch on Bally Sports Detroit.

  • Ohtani dominates on mound, homers in 3-1 Angels win

    Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Wednesday night. The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went 1 for 4 with a first-inning single. “He's obviously one of the best hitters of all time and he's also a great person,” Ohtani said.

  • Teenage pilot begins solo round-world record bid

    "It's a dream I've had my entire life, to fly a plane around the world. It was just a crazy idea and I always thought it would impossible. But then I decided if I didn't tell anyone about it, then it's never going to happen.” - Zara Rutherford, pilotAt just 19 years old, Zara Rutherford hopes to become the youngest woman ever to fly solo around the world.The British-Belgium pilot took off from Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport in western Belgium on August 18th, aboard her Shark ultralight, the world's fastest microlight aircraft.Her plan is to reach 52 countries in three months and snag the world record. She’ll be stopping in Greenland, China and Nicaragua to name a few, and staying with local families and in hotels."So on average I fly about five hours a day and then it consists of three days of flying and then one break, one rest day." "Fatigue is definitely a factor but I'm making sure that I'm always well-rested. And then there are more logistical complications, weather-wise, that could delay some days, but I'm looking foward to it and I've got a great team supporting me."Her team, includes her parents Beatrice and Sam who are also both pilots. BEATRICE: "…When she first told me about it, my heart skipped a beat. It took me a bit of time to digest. And now I'm so proud and fully, fully behind her. But as I said, mixed feelings."SAM: "Yeah, it's exciting. It's really exciting. I see the risks, I understand them. So does she but I'm really proud of what she's doing, not just for herself, but also in this in a bid to level the playing field for women getting into STEM and aviation. So I think it's fantastic."Growing up, Zara was discouraged by the lack of female pilots or female computer scientists she saw in the media. She hopes her voyage may change that for other young girls: “With the media attention that I've been getting, I'm hoping to encourage girls and women to hopefully also go into aviation and STEM, so Sciences, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics."The current female title-holder, Shaesta Wais, flew solo around the world at 30 years old. The youngest male record holder, Mason Andrews, was 18 when he made the journey.For 19-year-old Zara, the world record is just one of many big dreams."I'm hoping to go to university next year to study either computer science or electrical engineering. And then after that, a huge dream of mine is to become an astronaut. So we'll see how that goes. But that would be amazing."

  • Owen Wilson Wants to Know Why Aquaman Swims in Jeans

    While we're on the subject of superheroes: He also let us know if we'll see Mobius M. Mobius again in Loki.

  • Shohei Ohtani's 40th home run

    Shohei Ohtani demolishes his 40th home run of the season to right field to pad the Angels' lead to 3-1 in the top of the 8th inning

  • Tigers analyst Jack Morris suspended for Ohtani remarks

    Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely for racist comments he made about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani during Tuesday's game. When asked by play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard how the Tigers should pitch to Ohtani in the sixth inning, Morris adopted an exaggerated East Asian accent while saying “be very, very careful.” When Ohtani came back up in the ninth, Morris issued a lengthy apology.

  • Yankees takeaways from Wednesday's 5-2 win over Boston, including big nights for Andrew Heaney and Anthony Rizzo

    The Yankees completed their three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox with Wednesday night's 5-2 win.

  • A tale of 2 seasons: How the Yankees flipped the script on the Red Sox

    Were the sluggish Yankees always destined to overtake the surprising Red Sox?

  • Redditors Share Past Parenting Mistakes in Hopes They Won't Be Made Twice

    There's no such thing as a perfect parent, but these Redditors are hoping their previous caregiving snafus can be a teaching experience for other families.

  • It's a wrap! Amazon shoppers call this does-it-all dress a flattery magnet, and it's now just $26

    "I lost count of all the compliments I received," shared one very satisfied customer.

  • Northrop bows out of competition to build laser weapon for Strykers

    A Northrop Grumman team competing to integrate a 50-kilowatt laser onto a Stryker combat vehicle ran into issues ahead of a combat shoot-off this summer, which resulted in an early exit from the program.

  • LEADING OFF: Miggy seeks 500 vs Ohtani, Bassitt hit in head

    Miguel Cabrera’s next attempt to reach 500 career home runs comes against Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani — who is 7-1 with a 2.93 ERA on the mound and leads the majors with 39 homers this season. Cabrera, stuck on 499, went 0 for 2 in Detroit’s 8-2 loss to the Angels on Tuesday night. Although Ohtani’s home run pace has slowed in the second half of the season, his pitching is on the upswing.