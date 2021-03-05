Detroit Tigers game score vs. New York Yankees in spring: Live scoring updates

When: 1:05 p.m.

Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Florida.

TV: YES Network, MLB Network (delay; 7 p.m.).

Radio: None.

First-pitch weather forecast: Partly cloudy, 76 degrees.

Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Matthew Boyd (3-7, 6.71 ERA in 2020) vs. Yankees RHP Domingo German (did not pitch in 2020).

Tigers lineup:

DH Robbie Grossman

CF JaCoby Jones

SS Willi Castro

C Wilson Ramos

3B Spencer Torkelson

1B Harold Castro

LF Akil Baddoo

RF Riley Greene

2B Greg Garcia

P Matthew Boyd

