Detroit Tigers, Jonathan Schoop agree to two-year contract extension

Jonathan Schoop is officially a part of the Detroit Tigers' future.

The second baseman (who has also played first base this season) agreed to a two-year contract extension, making him a member of the Tigers through the 2023 season. The deal is for $15 million with an opt-out after 2022, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Schoop, 29, is hitting .289 with 18 home runs, 64 RBIs, 27 walks and 93 strikeouts.

Detroit Tigers first baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) celebrates after scoring the game winning run during the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins during Game 2 of a doubleheader at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

