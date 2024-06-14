Detroit Tigers' Javier Báez receives injection for back injury, will be reevaluated soon

HOUSTON — Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez is sidelined with lumbar spine inflammation.

He could be coming back soon.

The timeline of Báez's return to the Tigers depends on his evaluation in a few days. The 31-year-old received an injection Friday to treat his lower back injury, and by early next week, the Tigers will decide whether or not he's ready to resume baseball activities.

"Javy is in a good place," manager A.J. Hinch said. "When he got the shot, we knew there'd be a period of rest for him, and then we'll have to ramp him up and see where it goes. All signs positive. Now it's kind of a waiting game until he can start doing baseball stuff."

The Tigers placed Báez on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to Sunday, so he is eligible to return as early as Wednesday, for the final game of the current six-game road trip. But that won't happen.

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez tries to turn a double play after forcing out Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Blake Perkins at second base in the ninth inning at Comerica Park on June 8, 2024 in Detroit.

Báez seems likely to return before the All-Star break, possibly even before the end of June, as long as he gets cleared to resume baseball activities. If he isn't cleared, he could be sidelined for a while longer.

When ready, Báez will start his baseball activities in Florida.

The Tigers will provide more information about Báez's schedule once his schedule is defined.

In the 2024 season, Báez — making $25 million — is hitting .183 with one home run, six walks and 42 strikeouts across 53 games, worth minus-1 fWAR. The Tigers signed Báez, an 11-year MLB veteran, to a six-year, $140 million contract in December 2021, including $73 million in salary from 2025-27.

Faedo: 'Couldn't have been happier' with bullpen

Right-handed reliever Alex Faedo (right hip inflammation) completed a bullpen session Thursday and is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Sunday. The 28-year-old "couldn't have been happier" with his first bullpen based on his body movements and the consistency of his pitches.

Tigers pitcher Alex Faedo pitches against the Blue Jays during the eighth inning of the Tigers' 9-1 loss on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at Comerica Park.

The Tigers placed Faedo on the 15-day injured list June 5, meaning he isn't eligible to return until Thursday — an off day before next Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park.

"Everything is coming out easy," Faedo said.

Faedo, who underwent season-ending right hip surgery a couple of years ago, is working through new exercises with a focus on getting his pelvis to a neutral position.

"The way my pelvis was sitting was causing a little bit of less space in there," Faedo said. "I'm doing some exercises to tilt that back in and give it enough room to move, and then everything will be good. It feels 100% right now. I'm really happy."

Faedo has a 3.38 ERA with 13 walks and 29 strikeouts across 34⅔ innings in 21 relief appearances. He posted a 2.25 ERA in his first 14 games, then a 5.91 ERA in his final seven games before landing on the injured list, including an uncharacteristic three-walk performance in his last game.

It's unclear if he'll need a rehab assignment in Triple-A Toledo.

