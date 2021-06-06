Detroit Tigers cut JaCoby Jones, call up Jason Foley, send Michael Fulmer to injured list

Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
The Detroit Tigers made a quartet of roster moves before Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox, including putting right-handed reliever Michael Fulmer on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain, the team announced.

Losing Fulmer forced the Tigers to make additional decisions.

The organization called up righty reliever Jason Foley from Triple-A Toledo to take his place in the bullpen and make his MLB debut. To make room for Foley on the 40-man roster, outfielder JaCoby Jonesdemoted to Triple-A earlier this season — was designated for assignment.

Foley, 25, is the Tigers' No. 27 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

HAASE'S STORY: Why the secret of Tigers catcher Eric Haase's success started in a barn in Westland

SKUBAL JOINS CLUB: Rookie Tarik Skubal carved up White Sox. Here's what he needs to do next

Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer (32) delivers a pitch against Cleveland during the eighth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Across nine games and 10 innings for the Mud Hens this season, Foley logged a 3.60 ERA, four walks and 10 strikeouts. Fulmer has not pitched since May 30 because of what Tigers manager AJ Hinch previously described as "fatigue." Turns out, the 28-year-old was actually dealing with a shoulder injury that sent him to the injured list.

"Right before the game, he was unavailable again," Hinch said after Saturday's 4-3 win over the White Sox. "We're going to have to consider making a move there, and the fatigue is not resolved. We'll get to that in a minute."

Also, the Tigers reinstated right-handed starter Jose Urena from the injured list. He sustained a right forearm strain May 26 against Cleveland, missed one start and is scheduled to pitch Sunday in the series finale with the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Evan Petzold is a sports reporter at the Detroit Free Press.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers cut JaCoby Jones, call up Jason Foley

