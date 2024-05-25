Detroit Tigers host the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday

Toronto Blue Jays (23-27, fifth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (24-27, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (5-3, 2.98 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Tigers: Reese Olson (0-5, 2.16 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -115, Tigers -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers square off against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Detroit is 24-27 overall and 11-14 at home. The Tigers are 18-4 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Toronto has gone 11-15 in road games and 23-27 overall. The Blue Jays have a 6-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene is second on the Tigers with 19 extra base hits (nine doubles, a triple and nine home runs). Kerry Carpenter is 8-for-28 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Daulton Varsho leads the Blue Jays with 19 extra base hits (nine doubles, a triple and nine home runs). Danny Jansen is 11-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .240 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .243 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Reese Olson: day-to-day (hip), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (ulnar nerve inflammation), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Blue Jays: Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major)

___

