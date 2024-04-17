Detroit Tigers host the Texas Rangers Wednesday

Texas Rangers (9-9, first in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (10-7, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (2-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (2-0, 2.08 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -149, Rangers +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

Detroit has a 4-5 record in home games and a 10-7 record overall. Tigers pitchers have a collective 2.96 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.

Texas has a 9-9 record overall and a 4-4 record on the road. The Rangers are 6-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has three doubles and three home runs for the Tigers. Matthew Vierling is 11-for-28 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has five doubles and two home runs for the Rangers. Jonah Heim is 11-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .210 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .225 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Andy Ibanez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (groin)

Rangers: Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Brock Burke: 15-Day IL (hand), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 15-Day IL (lat), Nate Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.