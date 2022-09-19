Detroit Tigers hire San Francisco Giants GM Scott Harris as president of baseball operations

The Detroit Tigers have hired San Francisco Giants general manager Scott Harris as the organization's new president of baseball operations, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Free Press.

Harris, 35, inherits a rebuild that former general manager Al Avila began in 2017. Avila, who spent seven seasons in charge of the Tigers' baseball operations, was fired Aug. 10 after posting a 404-573 record during his tenure.

The Tigers have not confirmed the Harris hire.

Giants general manager Scott Harris smiles during a news conference after his introduction at Oracle Park Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in San Francisco. The Giants hired Harris from the Cubs to become general manager, filling a void of more than a year after the club had gone without a GM during president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi's first season in the position.

The 2022 season is Harris' third year as the general manager for the Giants, after he joined San Francisco — led by Farhan Zaidi — in November 2019. Before that, Harris spent seven years working for the Chicago Cubs under president Theo Epstein. He quickly ascended to assistant general manager, then the Giants hired him.

In 2021, Harris reportedly withdrew his name from consideration for the New York Mets' president of baseball operations job.

He grew up in Redwood City, California, and graduated from UCLA in 2009. He attended Columbia Business Schoop and transferred to Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management to complete his MBA in 2015.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Tigers hire Giants GM Scott Harris as president of baseball operations