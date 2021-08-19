Detroit Tigers great Bill Freehan dies at age 79 after long battle with Alzheimer's disease

Former Detroit Tigers catcher Bill Freehan, a perennial All-Star and the quiet leader of 1968 world champions, has died at age 79 the team announced on Thursday. Freehan had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for several years, spending the last few years in under hospice care in his northern Michigan home.

Freehan is best remembered for the 1968 championship season when he caught 155 regular-season games, nearly all of Denny McLain’s 31 victories, before handling World Series MVP Mickey Lolich’s three complete-game victories. As the runner-up to McLain for the American League MVP award that year, Freehan posted career highs in home runs (25), RBIs (84) and runs scored (73).

We mourn the passing of Bill Freehan, who spent all 15 years of his career wearing the Olde English ‘D’.



He was an 11-time All Star, five-time Gold Glove winner, 1968 World Series Champion and impactful community leader. pic.twitter.com/yFrfknRdBA — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 19, 2021

"Longtime Tiger, arguably the best catcher in the history of the organization and deep Michigan roots," Tigers manager AJ Hinch said before Thursday's game against the Angels at Comerica Park. "Condolences to his family and all the Tiger fans. (Pitching coach) Chris Fetter actually coached his grandson at the University of Michigan. Anybody that's been around the organization for a long time, Al (Avila, general manager) and the group upstairs, (third base coach) Ramon Santiago, we were just talking about it inside, has a heavy heart today. A true Tiger."

Former Detroit Tigers catcher Bill Freehan in an undated photo.

Two of the most iconic images in Tigers history involve Freehan in the ’68 Series.

In the pivotal play of the Fall Classic, with the Tigers trailing St. Louis in the series, 3-1, and in Game 5, 3-2 in the fifth inning, the Cardinals threatened to extend their lead when speedster Lou Brock tried to score standing up on a sharp single. Left fielder Willie Horton's perfect one-hopper home was caught by Freehan. The famous photo shows Freehan tagging Brock out when the ball arrives as he blocks him from touching the edge of home plate.

The other photo is of Freehan holding up Lolich, who leapt into his arms in a championship embrace after the catcher caught Tim McCarver’s foul popup to secure the final out in Game 7.

Selected to 11 All-Star Games, the five-time Gold Glove catcher played his entire career with the Tigers, appearing in 1,774 games in 1961-76. Freehan became the regular starting catcher in 1964, batted .300 that year and was chosen to the first of 10 consecutive All-Star teams. In the 1967 All-Star Game, he caught all 15 innings for the American League in a 2-1 loss to the National League.

"Off the diamond, Freehan made a positive impact in the southeast Michigan community, including as a player and then coach at the University of Michigan, where he changed the lives of many for the better. Our thoughts are with Bill’s wife, Pat, and the entire Freehan family," the team said in a released statement Thursday morning.

When Freehan retired following the 1976 season, he held the major league records for most chances (10,714), putouts (9,941) and the highest fielding average for a catcher (.993). The records were broken respectively in 1987 (Bob Boone), 1988 (Gary Carter) and 2002 (Dan Wilson).

Raised in Royal Oak, Freehan moved to Florida at age 14 but returned to Detroit in the summers where he starred in sandlot ball before attending Michigan. Besides playing tight end in football, Freehan had a stellar Big Ten baseball career. In his junior year of 1961, he batted .585, still a conference record.

Former Tigers catcher Bill Freehan takes a few swings at the University of Michigan as the new baseball coach on Aug. 15, 1989.

Days later, he signed with the Tigers and received a $100,000 bonus that his father withheld until Freehan earned a history degree in 1966.

Following his major league career, he later took leave from his successful manufacturer’s representative business in 1990 to become the head coach of the Michigan baseball program for six seasons.

He was inducted into U-M's first Hall of Honor class in 1978.

Freehan is survived by his wife, Pat, whom she married in 1963, their three children (Corey, Kelley and Cathy), their spouses and several grandchildren.

