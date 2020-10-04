Detroit Tigers GM believes in prospects from Justin Verlander trade

The opportunities Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers received — or didn't receive — in 2020 were perplexing.

A key piece from the Houston Astros in the 2017 Justin Verlander trade, the Tigers gave Rogers 35 games in 2019 to get a taste of the big leagues. The thought was that he would make the team out of July's summer camp and learn from veteran Austin Romine as his backup.

But Rogers — the team's No. 12 prospect, ranked by MLB Pipeline — didn't get one day on the active roster. He spent the entire season at the alternate training site in Toledo, watching from afar as Romine, Grayson Greiner and Eric Haase took reps in the majors.

For subscribers: Making the case for hiring A.J. Hinch as next manager

General manager Al Avila said his decision to do this was calculated. He described Rogers as "everything you could expect" and "really talented" behind the plate in throwing out runners, blocking pitches in the dirt and calling a good game.

"From a defensive perspective, he's the real deal," Avila said Friday. "I do have worries about his offense, and I didn't feel comfortable at the time bringing up him. I felt that it would benefit him more, and the organization, to keep him down there with those at-bats where he's not going to be scrutinized as much."

[ Tigers still believe in catcher Jake Rogers. Here's why ]

View photos Catcher Jake Rogers practices during Detroit Tigers spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. More

Rogers has never finished a minor-league season near a .300 batting average. (His closest was .261 in 2017 in Single-A and High-A.) His 26-for-86 (.302) run in Double-A Erie last year earned him a promotion to Triple-A Toledo, where he logged a .223 average with nine homers and 31 RBIs, giving him a .250 average in the minors.

And when the 25-year-old got his first glimpse of the majors in 2019, he was 14-for-112 (.125) with four home runs and eight RBIs.

Because of those past shortcomings, Avila didn't want to stick him in a high-pressure situation amid a shortened season.

"Just because we didn't bring him up for the last two or three weeks doesn't mean anything to me," Avila said. "Because, those at-bats, he could have gone 0-for-20 or hit .400. Those at-bats were not going to determine whether he's going to do at this point."

[ Tigers' prospect Jake Rogers not ready yet in 2020 ]

The Tigers are banking on Rogers' offense to come around. While that doesn't mean he needs to hit .300, they want quality at-bats. Avila said the organization is "worried about" the catcher position from an offensive standpoint: this year, Greiner hit .118 in 18 games and Haase only played in seven with a .176 average.

Then there's Rogers, who is still expected to be the everyday catcher someday.

"We are happy with the defense, but we'd like to have an upgrade on the offensive side," Avila said. "And we're hopeful Jake is that guy. ... I think he'll have a chance to make the team out of spring training."

[ Tigers say 'really uncertain' 2021 financial outlook could curb spending ]

Cameron has 'five tools'

When Avila was asked about pieces of the rebuild he felt confident about, based on the 2020 season, he immediately went to outfielder Daz Cameron, the team's No. 7 prospect and another piece of the Verlander trade, as an example of development.