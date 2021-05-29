Detroit Tigers take second straight game from the New York Yankees, 6-1: Game thread recap
Detroit Tigers (20-31) vs. N.Y. Yankees (29-22)
When: 4:10 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Comerica Park.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit and MLB Network (out-of-market).
Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).
First-pitch weather forecast: 61 degrees, mostly sunny.
Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Spencer Turnbull (3-2, 3.12 ERA) vs. Yankees RHP Deivi Garcia (0-1, 4.50).
INJURY UPDATE: Detroit Tigers could skip Jose Urena's next scheduled start because of forearm injury
WALK OFF MAGIC: Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman hits walk-off homer in 3-2 win over Yankees in extras
Down 1
2 outs
3-2 count
Bottom of the 10th
Robbie Grossman is clutch. pic.twitter.com/rk3cRJP3Ix
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 29, 2021
Live updates
