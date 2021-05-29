Detroit Tigers take second straight game from the New York Yankees, 6-1: Game thread recap

Detroit Tigers (20-31) vs. N.Y. Yankees (29-22)

When: 4:10 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Comerica Park.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit and MLB Network (out-of-market).

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

• BOX SCORE

First-pitch weather forecast: 61 degrees, mostly sunny.

Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Spencer Turnbull (3-2, 3.12 ERA) vs. Yankees RHP Deivi Garcia (0-1, 4.50).

Down 1

2 outs

3-2 count

Bottom of the 10th



Robbie Grossman is clutch. pic.twitter.com/rk3cRJP3Ix — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 29, 2021

